Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya

The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 130 kilometres (80 miles) in a day. The hatchings have occurred as crops are planted in a region where 20 million people struggle for food.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 30-06-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 13:34 IST
Swarms of locusts devastate parts of northern Kenya
Representative Image Image Credit: www.fao.org

The branches on trees around Kenya's northern town of Lodwar have been stripped bare of leaves, bending downwards under the weight of voracious young locusts.

Numbers of locusts exploded in East Africa and the Red Sea region in late 2019, exacerbated by atypical weather patterns amplified by climate change. Swarms of insects flew west from Yemen, and this year reached Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia. The new generation has hatched in Turkana, Kenya's poorest region. The young locusts are eating everything in sight, and when their wings mature the swarms will be able to travel up to 130 kilometers (80 miles) in a day.

The hatchings have occurred as crops are planted in a region where 20 million people struggle for food. "The locusts have come to destabilize an already bad situation," said Daniel Kirura, head of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization in Turkana.

Kirura fears the swarms will spread quickly and said teams are working frantically to spray them with insecticide before they become airborne. "Within one week they may mature to swarms that may fly away," Kirura said. "Our wish is to control them before they leave Turkana."

Turkana is a vast, dry scrubland in northwest Kenya that borders Uganda, South Sudan, and Ethiopia. Residents say the insects are devastating farmland and grazing areas. "These things that jump up and down came here two days ago and have eaten all the trees," said Michael, near Turkana's capital Lodwar. "They have even finished grass for the goats."

Residents are beating tin drums to scare away the insects. "They have destroyed our maize, pawpaw tree," Christopher Lotit told Reuters. "So because they do not want noise, we use noise to get rid of them."

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sanofi India launches initiative to raise awareness about allergies

Drug maker Sanofi India on Tuesday said it has launched a multi-channel educational initiative to raise awareness about allergies and their impact on the quality of life. Given the sensitivities of the current global pandemic, there is a lu...

Odisha allows counter sale of liquor from Wednesday

The Odisha government will allow over-the-counter sale of liquor from Wednesday after more than three months, and one needs to book a time-slot through an online system for buying alcoholic beverages from the outlets. The liquor shops acros...

Focus on handling row with China, COVID-19: Sena to Centre

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said people were fed up with the war of words between the BJP and Congress over the border standoff with China, and the government should focus on handling the row with the neighboring country and the coronavirus cr...

Older individuals are less likely to share their past memories, study reveals

As people grow older, they are less likely to share memories of their past experiences, according to a new study. However, even if people do share memories, they will not describe the events in much detail as the younger generation. The res...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020