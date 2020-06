Roadside bomb targets Revolutionary Guards in southeast Iran - official

A roadside bomb hit two Revolutionary Guard vehicles in southeast Iran but no one was killed, the official IRIB news agency reported, citing a parliamentarian from the region. A local commander from the Revolutionary Guards was wounded in the explosion in Sistan and Baluchistan province, Fadahossein Maleki, a parliamentarian from the city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchistan province, told IRIB.

He said the Sunni militant group, Jaish al Adl (Army of Justice), had issued a statement taking responsibility for the attack. Reuters has not received a statement from the group. He did not say when the attack took place.

In February 2019, the group claimed responsibility for a suicide car bomb attack against a bus carrying members of the Guards which killed 27 people. Jaish al Adl says it seeks improved rights and living conditions for ethnic minority Baluchis in eastern Iran.