Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agency

Iranian-French academic's prison term confirmed by Iran's appeals court - Mizan news agencyReuters | Tehran | Updated: 30-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 14:33 IST
Iran's appeals court confirmed a five-year prison sentence for Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on security charges, the Mizan news agency reported.
Earlier this month, France demanded that Adelkhah be released immediately, saying her detention was harming trust between the two countries. Iran rejected the call as interference in its state matters as Tehran refuses to recognize dual nationality.
