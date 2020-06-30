Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian king expresses deep regret for colonial past in Congo

Belgium's King Philippe expressed deep regret on Tuesday for the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during its 75-year period under Belgian rule. Millions of Congolese are estimated to have died between 1885 and 1908 after King Leopold II declared it his personal property. During Leopold's rule "acts of cruelty were committed, while the subsequent colonial period "caused suffering and humiliation", Philippe said.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 15:54 IST
Belgian king expresses deep regret for colonial past in Congo

Belgium's King Philippe expressed deep regret on Tuesday for the "suffering and humiliation" inflicted on the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) during its 75-year period under Belgian rule. It is the first such expression of regret for Belgium's colonial past by a reigning monarch, the royal palace said.

It came in a letter to DRC president Felix Tshisekedi to mark the 60th anniversary of independence. "I want to express my deepest regret for these past injuries, the pain of which is regularly revived by the discrimination that is still all too present in our societies," said the letter, which was seen by Reuters.

Belgium has long struggled to come to terms with its colonial past and history with the Congo - "a past marked with inequality and violence towards the Congolese," Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmes said on Tuesday. The DRC achieved independence in 1960 after the Central African country had been a Belgian colony for 52 years. Millions of Congolese are estimated to have died between 1885 and 1908 after King Leopold II declared it his personal property.

During Leopold's rule "acts of cruelty were committed, while the subsequent colonial period "caused suffering and humiliation", Philippe said. Statues of Leopold, whose troops killed and maimed millions of people in Congo, have been defaced or removed in Belgium after global anti-racism protests sparked by the police killing of black American George Floyd swept across Europe.

Philippe pledged to "continue to fight every form of racism" and welcomed the Belgium parliament's move to launch a reconciliation commission to address racism and the country's colonial past. This process of reflection could help Belgians "finally make peace with our memories", he said. The King's younger brother Prince Laurent struck a different tone earlier this month when he said that Leopold could not have "made people suffer" in Congo because he never visited his colony.

The DRC was known as Zaire from 1971 to 1997 under the dictatorship of Mobutu Sese Seko.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Bengal realtors see gradual recovery in sales, launches online campaign to woo investors

Real estate developers in West Bengal are witnessing a gradual recovery in sales after the lockdown restrictions were eased, and an association of the builders has launched a digital campaign to attract buyers, industry sources said on Tues...

British PM promises "infrastructure revolution", more house building

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised on Tuesday to build more houses as part of an infrastructure revolution to get the countrys economy moving again after the coronavirus pandemic.This government will shortly bring forward the mos...

Britain will talk to partners in UN over China law move, says Raab

British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday Britain would raise Chinas adoption of national security legislation for Hong Kong with likeminded partners in the United Nations human rights council shortly.Weve been working very clos...

Sebi again eases compliance rules for processing of demat request 

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday relaxed compliance norms for depository participants and&#160; share transfer agents with regard to processing of demat request amid the prevailing situation in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The relaxat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020