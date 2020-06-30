Ethiopian media mogul's bodyguards in standoff with police, his TV station says

The bodyguards of a powerful Ethiopian media tycoon were involved in a standoff with police trying to disarm them on Tuesday, the tycoon's television station reported.

The Oromia Media Network is owned by Jawar Mohammed, a prominent activist from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Oromo ethnic group. Jawar, an erstwhile ally of Abiy, has become a vocal critic after he accused the prime minister of not protecting the interests of the Oromo. Jawar's whereabouts are unknown, the station said.