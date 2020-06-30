Ethiopian satellite television: federal police arrested media mogul amid protests

Federal police arrested a powerful Ethiopian media tycoon on Tuesday after his bodygaurds refused orders to disarm, the tycoon's television station reported, as protests spread in the Oromiya region over the killing of a popular singer.

The Oromia Media Network is owned by Jawar Mohammed, a prominent activist from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Oromo ethnic group. Jawar, an erstwhile ally of Abiy, became a vocal critic after he accused the prime minister of not protecting the interests of the Oromo.