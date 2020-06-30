Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-McLaren happy with F1's COVID response since Melbourne

McLaren withdrew from Formula One's doomed Australian season-opener in March when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but team boss Andreas Seidl is confident this weekend's second attempt in Austria will be very different. The March 15 race in Melbourne was cancelled before a wheel had turned, and Formula One has had to wait more than 100 days for another opportunity to go racing after countries went into lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:12 IST
Motor racing-McLaren happy with F1's COVID response since Melbourne
McLaren Racing logo Image Credit: ANI

McLaren withdrew from Formula One's doomed Australian season-opener in March when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, but team boss Andreas Seidl is confident this weekend's second attempt in Austria will be very different.

The March 15 race in Melbourne was cancelled before a wheel had turned, and Formula One has had to wait more than 100 days for another opportunity to go racing after countries went into lockdown. Sunday's opener at Spielberg's Red Bull Ring will be the latest ever start to a Formula One season, and the first to get going in Austria.

It will take place in a changed landscape, one without spectators or sponsors present while teams operate in 'bubbles' with strict health and safety conditions and media kept at a distance. "I have to say I'm very happy with the plan that has been developed," said Seidl.

"What is different now to Australia is we have a clear concept of isolation of the teams between each other," added the German. "The approach is clear: If someone is positive he needs to be isolated from the team and obviously can't continue. but for everyone else who is not affected or is negative, they can simply keep going."

All the teams have backup staff on standby, tested and ready to step in if needed. In Melbourne, amid general concern about racing in the face of a growing pandemic, McLaren withdrew on Thursday after one positive result.

The race was then called off before the start of Friday practice. Team members will now be tested every five days and will also have to maintain self distancing and wear face masks in the paddock. Seidl said all of his team's tests had reported negative so far.

The teams, who will fly in on charter planes and remain isolated in their hotels, will not mix with locals or rival outfits, with key groups kept isolated within teams to limit any spread. "I think it is a good mix of protecting our people and at the same time allowing to put up a good show," Seidl said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: CRPF urges recovered personnel to donate plasma, save lives

The Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has urged its personnel who have recovered from coronavirus to be good samaritans and donate their blood plasma to save lives of others infected persons, officials said on Tuesday. CRPF Director General...

Fivetran raises $100 mn in funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst

US-based tech firm Fivetran on Tuesday said it has raised USD 100 million in funding, led by Andreessen Horowitz a16z and General Catalyst. The series C round also saw participation from existing investors, CEAS Investments and Matrix Partn...

Samsung launches Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions in India

Samsung on Tuesday announced the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Buds in India. Whats special about both the editions is that they carry the iconic purple heart design and logo of BTS, a popular South Korean boy band.The...

Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response

Sweden on Tuesday announced a commission to evaluate its response to the novel coronavirus, reacting to criticism over a death toll that has far exceeded that of its neighbours. More than 5,300 Swedes have died compared to around 250 in Nor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020