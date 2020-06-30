Left Menu
Development News Edition

America designates Chinese telecom companies 'Huawei' and 'ZTE' national security threats

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday designated Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp, as well as their parents, affiliates and subsidiaries as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 23:50 IST
America designates Chinese telecom companies 'Huawei' and 'ZTE' national security threats
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday designated Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp, as well as their parents, affiliates and subsidiaries as national security threats, saying they have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus. "With today's orders and based on the overwhelming weight of evidence, the Bureau has designated Huawei and ZTE as national security risks to America's communications networks -- and to our 5G future," FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement.

"Both companies have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China's military apparatus, and both companies are broadly subject to Chinese law obligating them to cooperate with the country's intelligence services," the statement said. As a result of the action, government subsidy money from the FCC's $8.3 billion Universal Service Fund can no longer be used by American telecommunications providers to purchase and install equipment and services from Huawei and ZTE companies for their networks.

The FCC voted unanimously to block telecoms from using federal funds to purchase equipment from Huawei last November, but the final order went into effect Tuesday. "We cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to exploit network vulnerabilities and compromise our critical communications infrastructure," the FCC statement said.

Tuesday's order formalises the proposal by FCC last November to designate the telecoms as a national security threat. (ANI)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...

Fake contact tracing part of 'rapidly evolving' coronavirus fraud, U.S. DOJ warns

Scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers as a way to steal personal information, three major U.S. government agencies said on Tuesday, describing rapidly evolving fraud related to the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice, Departm...

EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines' European authorisation for six months

The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA has suspended Pakistan International Airlines PIA authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months, the airline said on Tuesday, a blow to the carriers operations. Separately, the safety agency said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020