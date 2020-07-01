Left Menu
Blast at Tehran clinic kills 13 - Fars news agency

Thirteen people were killed and six injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the Iranian capital Tehran, Fars news agency reported, quoting a state official. The blast was triggered by a gas leak, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 01-07-2020
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thirteen people were killed and six injured on Tuesday in an explosion at a medical clinic in the north of the Iranian capital Tehran, Fars news agency reported, quoting a state official.

The blast was triggered by a gas leak, Tehran Deputy Governor Hamid Reza Goudarzi told state television. Ten women and three men died in the explosion, Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said on the TV.

A video posted on social media appeared to show multiple explosions at the north Tehran site and another showed firefighters using a ladder to access the roof of the building. Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

A fire touched off by the blast has been extinguished, Jalal Maleki, the Tehran Fire Department spokesman said on state TV. The clinic, which had 25 employees inside at the time of the blast, primarily carries out light surgeries and medical imaging, Harirchi said.

Last week, an explosion occurred close to a sensitive military site near Tehran which the defense ministry said was caused by a leaking tank at a gas storage facility. No deaths or injuries were reported.

