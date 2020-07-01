Left Menu
Report: Vitality seek to sell ALEX's contract for $600K

ALEX spent more than two years with Team LDLC before joining Vitality in December 2018. He was part of Vitality's championship teams in the Esports Championship Series Season 7 -- Finals last year as well as EPICENTER 2019.

Team Vitality is looking to sell the contract of its former in-game leader, Alex "ALEX" McMeekin, for $600,000, according to a report Tuesday from French website 1pv.fr. FaZe Clan, FunPlus Phoenix, Gen.G Esports, c0ntact Gaming and Cloud9 are interested in acquiring the 24-year-old British Counter-Strike Global Offensive player, per the report.

Vitality told the website in a statement, "We are perfectly aligned with ALEX regarding (his) presence on the transfer list. As always, these things take time, but we are in discussion with several teams and things are progressing quite well. We hope to be able to finalize negotiations in the coming weeks." ALEX spent more than two years with Team LDLC before joining Vitality in December 2018. He was part of Vitality's championship teams in the Esports Championship Series Season 7 -- Finals last year as well as EPICENTER 2019. Vitality also came in second in 2019 at ESL One: Cologne and DreamHack Masters Malmo, and they tied for third at the 2019 Intel Extreme Masters XIV -- Beijing.

However, in March, ALEX left the club's active roster. He wrote on Twit Longer, in part, "Last year we travelled 36 weeks of the year and by July I was struggling to keep up with the intense travelling schedule, coming into this year we wanted to cut that down to 22 weeks (an extra 2.5 months at home). However the accelerated professionalization of the CS:GO scene, through ESL pro tour & Blast Premier arrivals, changed the ecosystem and we could no longer get down to anywhere near the amount of weeks discussed earlier.

"That being said, the only logical course of action for me after the year that had just passed was to withdraw myself from the team before becoming too tired to put the necessary work in, although I did offer to stay on until they found a suitable replacement they chose to look for someone now and that is their decision to make." Vitality, a France-based club, have continued to produce impressive results since ALEX's exit. They tied for first place in the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Showdown in early June, then came in second place behind Complexity Gaming in the BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals.

--Field Level Media

