Brazil records over 33,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total over 1.4 million
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,846 to 1,402,041 within the past 24 hours, a significant spike in new infections compared to the previous day, according to the Health Ministry data.ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 01-07-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 12:40 IST
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,846 to 1,402,041 within the past 24 hours, a significant spike in new infections compared to the previous day, according to the Health Ministry data. A day earlier, Brazil reported 24,052 new cases of coronavirus.
The death toll has risen by 1,280 to 59,594 within the same period of time. A total of over 790,000 patients have recovered. The Latin American country comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.5 million COVID-19 patients.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Sputnik
- United States
- Brasilia
- Latin American
ALSO READ
FEATURE-In Brazil's overcrowded jails, COVID-19 breeds fear and calls for change
Soccer-Top Brazilian clubs defy order to resume playing as epidemic rages
Brazil police raid Bolsonaro backers in probe of rallies
Brazil court allows police to access Bolsonaro allies' phone, bank records
Soccer-Top Brazilian clubs defy order to resume playing as epidemic rages