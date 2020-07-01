Brazil records over 33,000 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total over 1.4 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Brazil has increased by 33,846 to 1,402,041 within the past 24 hours, a significant spike in new infections compared to the previous day, according to the Health Ministry data. A day earlier, Brazil reported 24,052 new cases of coronavirus.

The death toll has risen by 1,280 to 59,594 within the same period of time. A total of over 790,000 patients have recovered. The Latin American country comes second on a global tally of coronavirus cases after the United States, which has recorded over 2.5 million COVID-19 patients.