Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's 10-year yield hits one-week high ahead of data

Markets have been having to balance risk aversion from rising coronavirus cases with optimism from the bounce-back in economic data in the past few sessions. German retail sales rose sharply in May, by 13.9% compared to a Reuters forecast of 3.9%, reflecting a rebound in private consumption as Germany lifted its coronavirus lockdown.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 13:08 IST
Germany's 10-year yield hits one-week high ahead of data

Germany's 10-year yield rose to a one-week high on Wednesday, as the focus on both sides of the Atlantic was on data releases that may support some economic optimism, potentially hurting safe-haven bonds. Markets have been having to balance risk aversion from rising coronavirus cases with optimism from the bounce-back in economic data in the past few sessions.

German retail sales rose sharply in May, by 13.9% compared to a Reuters forecast of 3.9%, reflecting a rebound in private consumption as Germany lifted its coronavirus lockdown. The focus will be on German unemployment data for June due at 0755 GMT. Final manufacturing activity data is also due in Europe at 0800 GMT. In the United States, investors will focus on employment data due at 1215 GMT and manufacturing activity data at 1400 GMT. Fed meeting minutes are also due.

"Data today should allow markets to see the glass half-full," ING analysts told clients. "It is possible that better economic data drowns out the noise from rising covid cases globally," the ING analysts said. "Survey indices ... in particular have a tendency to revert to the mean after their sharp drop in recent months but only due to a stabilisation of activity at low levels," they added.

Germany's 10-year yield rose to a one-week high, rising 2 basis points on the day to -0.44, after hitting one-month lows in recent sessions when the focus was on rising coronavirus cases. Italy's 10-year yield was up 1 basis point to 1.34% after hitting its lowest since March on Tuesday.

In the primary market, Portugal is expected to sell a 15-year bond after hiring a syndicate of banks on Tuesday, a memo seen by Reuters showed. Italy will raise its 2020 budget deficit to around 11.6% from the current 10.4% goal, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday, as it will approve a new 20 billion euro spending package in July.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Australian state logs 73 cases ahead of lockdown

An Australian state leader has welcomed some sense of stability in numbers of new coronavirus cases detected daily in the nations second largest city as more than 300,000 residents prepare to be locked down for a month. There were 73 confir...

Activists protest German coal plans at Merkel party HQ

Environmental activists scaled the headquarters of German Chancellor Angela Merkels party and covered the building in black drapes Wednesday to protest parts of the governments plan to close coal-fired power stations. Greenpeace activists c...

'Fleabag' star Ben Aldridge comes out as 'proud' member of LGBTQ+ community

Actor Ben Aldridge, best known for starring in Phoebe Waller-Bridges award-winning series Fleabag, said he is proud and thankful to be part of the LGBTQ community. The 34-year-old actor made the revelation in an Instagram post marking the e...

Kazakhstan's Tengizchevroil pauses non-essential projects over COVID-19

Kazakhstans biggest oil producer, Chevron-led Tengizchevroil TCO, has temporarily paused some non-essential work activities as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said on Wednesday. Currently, TCOs production operatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020