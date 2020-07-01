Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Atlanta policeman charged in Brooks' death freed from jail -TV

Surveillance and cellphone video of the Atlanta shooting was widely viewed on social media, triggering sometimes violent demonstrations and the burning of the fast-food restaurant. At Tuesday's hearing, before the judge gave her decision, Brooks' widow Tomika Miller asked the court to deny bond, saying she would not feel safe with the former officer free.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 16:37 IST
Ex-Atlanta policeman charged in Brooks' death freed from jail -TV

The former Atlanta police officer charged in last month's death of Rayshard Brooks, which touched off days of anti-racism protests, has been released from jail on bail, local television station WSB TV and other media reported. A Georgia County judge on Tuesday set bond for Garrett Rolfe, 27, at $500,000 and added numerous conditions including that he has to wear an ankle monitor and obey a curfew.

Rolfe left jail early on Wednesday, media reported. Representatives for the jail, police, Rolfe and Brooks' family were not immediately available for comment.

The white policeman is charged with felony murder and 10 other offenses in the shooting of Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, at a Wendy's parking lot in south Atlanta. At a hearing on Tuesday, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick said she would allow Rolfe to be freed from jail while awaiting trial because she did not believe the former officer was a danger to the community or a flight risk.

Brooks' June 12 death exacerbated tensions around the United States over police brutality and racism stoked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Surveillance and cellphone video of the Atlanta shooting was widely viewed on social media, triggering sometimes violent demonstrations and the burning of the fast-food restaurant.

At Tuesday's hearing, before the judge gave her decision, Brooks' widow Tomika Miller asked the court to deny bond, saying she would not feel safe with the former officer free. "I say no because mentally I'm not able to handle it. I don't feel safe with him out there," she said.

Rolfe's attorneys had said they intended to present strong evidence asserting he was legally justified in using deadly force because he was acting in self-defense. Rolfe was fired from the police and had been held at the Gwinnett County jail.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...

Astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out to tackle the big, boxy batteries. For every two ou...

4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bihar on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Aurangabad district, a s...

In break with predecessor, Burundi's president vows to tackle coronavirus

Burundis new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has promised steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, a shift from the stance of his late predecessor who dismissed the danger posed by the novel coronavirus. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020