Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit Australia, New Zealand to strengthen partnerships

Vietnam's leader, To Lam, will visit Australia and New Zealand from August 9 to 14 to bolster partnerships and enhance cooperation in science, technology, and various other sectors.

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 06-08-2026 10:34 IST
Vietnam's top leader To Lam to visit Australia, New Zealand to strengthen partnerships
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Vietnam's top leader, To ​Lam, will visit Australia and ​New Zealand next ‌week as ​part of efforts to bolster partnerships and enhance cooperation in science and technology, the government ‌said in a statement. Lam will travel from August 9 to 14, the government said without specifying the timeline for each country.

Since first ‌becoming General Secretary in 2024, Lam has pursued an intensive ‌diplomatic travel agenda. Vietnam upgraded its ties with Australia to its highest tier in 2024, seeking to expand cooperation in climate, environment, energy, defense, security, economic ties, ⁠and ​education. Vietnam's vast ⁠untapped mineral deposits also make it an attractive partner for Australia, a leading producer ⁠of critical minerals used in smartphones and automobiles.

During Lam's visit, Vietnam and ​Australia are expected to sign 12 to 16 agreements covering ⁠areas such as education, digital transformation, agriculture, and healthcare. In New Zealand, officials anticipate ⁠the ​signing of five to six agreements, according to a source familiar with the plans. The two countries aim to strengthen ⁠ties "across food and fibre, education, tourism, technology, aviation and investment, supporting more exports ⁠and jobs ⁠here at home," New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said in a statement.

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