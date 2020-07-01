Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greenland's youth question colonial past in wake of Black Lives Matter

In Greenland, 21-year-old hip-hop artist Josef Tarrak-Petrussen is the tattooed face of the local Black Lives Matter movement, and his music of anti-colonial protest is striking a deep chord with younger generations seeking to rewrite their history. The Black Lives Matter protests, which have inspired people all over the world to expose and condemn injustice and past oppression, have inflamed old tensions in Greenland with former colonial power Denmark and prompted calls for the removal of a statue of an 18th century coloniser.

Reuters | Nuuk | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:00 IST
Greenland's youth question colonial past in wake of Black Lives Matter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In Greenland, 21-year-old hip-hop artist Josef Tarrak-Petrussen is the tattooed face of the local Black Lives Matter movement, and his music of anti-colonial protest is striking a deep chord with younger generations seeking to rewrite their history.

The Black Lives Matter protests, which have inspired people all over the world to expose and condemn injustice and past oppression, have inflamed old tensions in Greenland with former colonial power Denmark and prompted calls for the removal of a statue of an 18th-century colonizer. For a century, the figure of Danish-Norwegian colonist Hans Egede has towered over Greenland's capital Nuuk. Some people say it is a symbol of Denmark's superiority over Greenland. "We should do as the rest of the world is doing and remove it, because it's a part of the oppression here in Greenland and the systemic racism," said Tarrak-Petrussen.

In a music video shot in front of the statue, he raps in Greenlandic how locals are labeled by Danes as "drunks", "Eskimo pakis" and "Arctic monkeys", and asks "Are we still a colonized people?" Tarrak-Petrussen has a Greenlandic mother and Moroccan father and traditional Greenlandic tattoos on his face.

Greenlandic lawmaker Aki-Matilde Hoegh-Dam called the statue a symbol of colonial violence and suggested putting it in a museum. An online petition to remove the statue gathered nearly 2000 signatures in one week, equivalent to more than a tenth of Nuuk's population.

In an echo of protests elsewhere, "Decolonize" was scrawled on the statue and it was spattered with red paint on Greenland's National Day on June 21. Another statue of Egede in central Copenhagen was also defaced.

"The younger generations will no longer accept the way others have written their history - they want to start telling their own story," Associate Professor of Cultural History at the University of Greenland, Ebbe Volquardsen, told Reuters. Hans Egede, also known as the Apostle of Greenland, was a missionary whose arrival there in 1721 marked the beginning of the colonial era. Volquardsen described the colonization as relatively unbloody, with no slavery or violent riots.

Nuuk's mayor Charlotte Ludvigsen last week called for a public meeting to let citizens decide the fate of the statue. "Much of the criticism of Hans Egede is that he forced Christianity and the Western way of life on Greenlanders," she said.

Greenland remained a Danish colony until 1953, then became a formal part of the Kingdom of Denmark. It was granted broad self-governing autonomy in 2009, including the right to declare independence, but the island of 56,000 people is unlikely to do so anytime soon as it relies heavily on Denmark for economic aid. Although Greenlanders enjoy the same welfare benefits as Danes, many say their Greenlandic language and heritage limit their opportunities to get good schooling and jobs.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...

Astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out to tackle the big, boxy batteries. For every two ou...

4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bihar on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Aurangabad district, a s...

In break with predecessor, Burundi's president vows to tackle coronavirus

Burundis new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has promised steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, a shift from the stance of his late predecessor who dismissed the danger posed by the novel coronavirus. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020