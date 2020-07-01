Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's TikTok stars feel pained by government app ban

Vishal Pandey, 22, had nearly 17 million followers on TikTok and used the platform to regularly post videos - everything from dancing to short humorous acting sketches.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 20:58 IST
India's TikTok stars feel pained by government app ban
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Geetha Sridhar never used to enter her kitchen in Mumbai without her smartphone. The 54-year-old homemaker used to post dozens of short videos daily on the Chinese video app TikTok, mostly of herself cooking traditional recipes.

With 1 million TikTok followers, she earned an average 50,000 rupees ($662) a month from companies who paid her to use their products. For thousands of Indian content creators like Sridhar, TikTok was a window into fame and fortune. But on Tuesday, the app, owned by China's ByteDance, went blank on phones across India after the government banned it along with 58 other Chinese-origin apps which it considered a threat to national sovereignty.

The move came weeks after a deadly skirmish between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the disputed Himalayan border. "TikTok made me strong and confident. I started wearing western clothes, dancing on the streets ... I am disappointed," Sridhar said.

TikTok was a sensation in India. With more than 600 million downloads, India accounted for 30% of its 2 billion downloads worldwide. ByteDance planned to invest $1 billion in India, its top growth market where it employs 2,000 people. Unlike Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, TikTok found resonance in India's hinterland as well as its cities, thanks to its less elaborate user interface, background music options and various special effects.

Users - who ranged from top Bollywood stars to people in remote villages who became mini-celebrities - posted a wide variety of content, though jokes, dance clips and videos related to India's thriving movie industry dominated the platform. Vishal Pandey, 22, had nearly 17 million followers on TikTok and used the platform to regularly post videos - everything from dancing to short humorous acting sketches. His popularity on the platform had helped him secure acting offers for some movies, he said.

"TikTok opened so many doors for me. Instead of having to line-up outside auditions, I got calls from casting agents saying 'Can you please work in our web series'," Pandey said. "Right now, there is absolutely no app that can compare to TikTok. None," he added.

After India imposed the ban but just before the app went blank, many TikTok users posted videos expressing their displeasure. Some told their followers to track their future posts on YouTube or Instagram. Indian video-creation apps like Roposo, described on Google's app store as "India's own video app", and another named Chingari are likely to see a popularity surge after the TikTok ban.

But some users say they will continue to miss TikTok. Indian student Siri Challa, 23, had only recently started posting videos of her mother and herself dancing to catchy songs on TikTok. In less than three months, she garnered 1 million followers and a promotion deal with a beauty brand.

"I'm going to miss it, but I guess it is time to move on," Challa said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM urges Centre to revoke orders asking Priyanka Gandhi to vacate govt accommodation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday urged the Centre to withdraw the orders directing Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her government accommodation in Delhi. Taking exception to the Centres order, ...

Puducherry Lt Governor, CM greet Vice President on birthday

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday greetedVice President M Venkaiah Naidu on his 71st birthdayIn her message, Bedi said it is my privilege toconvey my greetings and heartiest wishes on the happy ...

Kanwariyas entering Haridwar to be quarantined for 14 days

Kanwariyas who enter Uttarakahnds Haridwar defying the ban on the annual Kanwar Yatra will have to serve a 14-day quarantine here at their own expenses. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting held on Wednesday with the DMs and SPs...

Haryana govt orders colleges, universities to remain shut till Jul 31

The Haryana government on Wednesday ordered that colleges and universities in the state will continue to remain closed till July 31 as per Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Centre. It also announced summer vacation in all government and p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020