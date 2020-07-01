Invictus Gaming, Suning stay hot at LPL Summer Split
Invictus Gaming and Suning emerged victorious on Wednesday to ascend in the standings in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Invictus Gaming (5-2) moved into fourth place after rallying for a 2-1 victory over Dominus Esports (1-7).
Qing-Bin "xubin" recorded an MVP performance for Dominus Esports before Zhen-Ning "Ning" Gao and Seung-lok "TheShy" Kang turned in MVP efforts for Invictus Gaming. Suning (5-3) won their third straight contest and find themselves in fifth place after securing a sweep of LGD Gaming (4-2).
Tao "Angel" Xiang notched an MVP performance in the first map for Suning, who moved past FunPlus Phoenix (4-2) and LGD Gaming in the standings. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.
All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.
Week 5 continues Thursday as Rogue Warriors (0-5) meet Oh My God (2-4) and Team WE (5-2) battle JD Gaming (3-2). LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):
1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10 T2. Team WE, 5-2, +6
T2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6 4. Invictus Gaming, 5-2, +4
5. Suning, 5-3, +3 6. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4
7. LGD Gaming, 4-2, +1 8. Royal Never Give Up, 4-3, +1
9. JD Gaming, 3-2, +2 10. Vici Gaming, 2-3, -3
11. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1 12. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2
13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2 14. Bilibili Gaming, 2-4, -4
15. LNG Esports, 2-5, -6 16. Dominus Esports, 1-7, -10
17. Rogue Warriors, 0-5, -9