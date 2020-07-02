Left Menu
Evil Geniuses cruised into the upper-bracket final of the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event with a 2-0 sweep of Gen.G Esports on Wednesday. In addition to the first round of the lower bracket on Thursday, FURIA Esports and Cloud9 will duel in the fifth-place match. cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1.

02-07-2020
EG charge into cs_summit 6 NA upper-bracket final

Evil Geniuses cruised into the upper-bracket final of the cs_summit 6 Online: North America event with a 2-0 sweep of Gen.G Esports on Wednesday. Team Liquid and Evil Geniuses will square off on Friday to determine a berth in the tournament's Sunday grand final.

Gen.G and 100 Thieves will meet Thursday in the first round of the lower bracket. The winner of that match will oppose the Liquid-Evil Geniuses loser on Saturday to determine the second finalist. The cs_summit 6 online Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event is broken into two regions, Europe and North America. The North American competition began with 13 teams playing for $75,000 over three stages. Five teams were eliminated in Stage 1, and Stage 2 eliminated four more ahead of Stage 3, the playoff bracket.

All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final on Sunday, in which the upper-bracket victor will start with a one-map advantage. The tournament champion will earn $22,000 and 2,000 Regional Major Ranking points, while the runner-up will get $16,000 and 1,875 RMR points. On Wednesday, Evil Geniuses grabbed a 9-1 lead on the first map, Train, before Gen.G pulled into an 11-11 tie. EG went back ahead by claiming the next three rounds, then held on for a 16-14 victory.

Evil Geniuses then led 11-4 at halftime on Inferno. Gen.G cut the deficit to 11-9 but EG sealed the match with a 16-10 decision. Ethan "Ethan" Arnold of the United States led Evil Geniuses with 42 kills while Tsvetelin "CeRq" Dimitrov of Bulgaria had a team-best plus-8 kill-death differential.

Canada's Damian "daps" Steele paced Gen.G with 41 kills and a plus-8 KD differential. In addition to the first round of the lower bracket on Thursday, FURIA Esports and Cloud9 will duel in the fifth-place match.

cs_summit 6: Online North America prize pool (with money and Regional Major Rankings points) 1. $22,000, 2,000

2. $16,000, 1,875 3. $12,000, 1,750

4. $9,000, 1,625 5. $6,500, 1,500

6. $4,500, 1,375 7-8. $2,500, 1,187.50 -- MIBR, Chaos Esports Club

9. no money, 1,000 -- Triumph 10. no money, 875 -- Team One

11. no money, no points -- Yeah Gaming 12-13. no money, no points -- New England Whalers, Team Envy

--Field Level Media

