Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guatemala to leave International Coffee Organization, sources say

It added that it was not able to act as a market regulator. Ricardo Arenas, head of the board of the directors at Guatemalan coffee association Anacafe, said the group had urged the government to cut ties with the ICO as the international body did not do enough to protect producers' interests.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 02-07-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 11:27 IST
Guatemala to leave International Coffee Organization, sources say
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Guatemala has begun the process of leaving the International Coffee Organization (ICO), spurred by concern over falling prices of the commodity, a government official and an industry representative said on Wednesday. Coffee, mainly arabica, is one of the top agricultural exports of the Central American nation, which is grappling with the economic challenges of the coronavirus crisis.

The Guatemalan official said central American countries were seeking alternatives to support the coffee industry as global prices are low. The ICO said it had not been officially informed of Guatemala's plan to withdraw from the international coffee agreement, but it was aware "some forces in the country" were dissatisfied with ICO's handling of the pricing crisis.

"We hope that these rumors will not materialize," ICO said in a statement, urging Guatemala to work with other members to develop a new pact. It added that it was not able to act as a market regulator.

Ricardo Arenas, head of the board of the directors at Guatemalan coffee association Anacafe, said the group had urged the government to cut ties with the ICO as the international body did not do enough to protect producers' interests. "The ICO had lost its way," Arenas said. "It has needed to be restructured."

Many of Guatemala's small farmers, who make up about 97% of producers, have sustained losses in the current harvest despite premiums for the country's coffee, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a report in May.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Profit at UK fast fashion chain Primark to drop by two thirds, owner says

Trading in the reopened stores of the British fast fashion chain Primark has been encouraging but the prolonged lockdown means the retailers full-year profit is likely to slump by about two thirds, owner Associated British Foods said.All Pr...

Sánchez stars as Inter thrashes Brescia 6-0 in Serie A

Alexis Snchez set up two goals and scored a penalty as Inter Milan thrashed relegation-threatened Brescia 6-0 to consolidate third place in Serie A. Inter was already 3-0 up at halftime thanks to the penalty and goals from Ashley Young and ...

Check in but never leave: Taiwan offers fake flights for travel-starved tourists

Staved of the travel experience during the coronavirus lockdown One Taiwanese airport has the solution to a fake itinerary where you check-in, go through passport control and security and even board the aircraft. You just never leave.Taipei...

I-T dept extends deadline for tax-saving investments for FY20 till July 31

In order to provide relief to tax-payers, the Income Tax I-T Department on Thursday announced that the deadlines for making tax-saving paymentsinvestments for 2019-20 have been extended till July 31, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unders...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020