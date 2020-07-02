Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia may offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents

Morrison said Cabinet would soon consider options “to provide similar opportunities” as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered Hong Kongers. “When we have made a final decision on those arrangements, then I'll make the announcements,” Morrison told reporters.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 02-07-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:22 IST
Australia may offer safe haven to Hong Kong residents
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@ScottMorrisonMP)

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Thursday his government was considering an offer of safe haven to Hong Kong residents threatened by China's move to impose a tough national security law on the semi-autonomous territory. Morrison said Cabinet would soon consider options "to provide similar opportunities" as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered Hong Kongers.

"When we have made a final decision on those arrangements, then I'll make the announcements," Morrison told reporters. "But if you're asking: are we prepared to step up and provide support? The answer is: yes." Britain is extending residency rights for up to 3 million Hong Kongers eligible for British National Overseas passports, allowing them to live and work in the U.K. for five years. Morrison said, "we think that's important and very consistent with who we are as a people and very consistent practice with the views that we've expressed." Australia could potentially offer Hong Kong residents temporary protection visas that allow refugees to live in the country for up to three years.

China bypassed Hong Kong's Legislative Council to pass the sweeping legislation without public consultation. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said the laws threatened Hong Kong's judicial independence and the rights and freedoms of its people.

An offer of safe haven to Hong Kong residents would further strain relations between Australia and its most important trading partner, China. "They have not positively contributed to Australia's or the region's security and stability," Australian Defense Minister Linda Reynolds told a security think-tank.

"Australia has watched closely as China has actively sought greater influence in the Indo-Pacific," she said. "Australia is far from alone in being troubled by this." Morrison on Wednesday announced 270 billion Australian dollars ($190 billion) in additional defence spending over the next decade, which will include long-range missiles and other capabilities to hold enemies further from its shores.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Russian officials: 78% of voters back extending Putin's rule

Almost 78 of voters in Russia have approved amendments to the countrys constitution that will allow President Vladimir Putin to stay in power until 2036, Russian election officials said on Thursday after all the votes were counted. Kremlin ...

Iran says Natanz nuclear facility not damaged after "incident"

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility caused no damage to the nuclear site, the National Atomic Energy Organisations spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday, adding that the facility in central Iran is operating as usual.The in...

Jay-Z's 'Made in America Festival' postponed to 2021 amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rapper Jay-Zs Roc Nation company has decided to postpone the annual music festival Made in America to 2021 in the wake of ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The festival has now been rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend, next year.The company has p...

Other deaths spike in Indian city ravaged by coronavirus

A large Indian city badly hit by the coronavirus has recorded a sharp rise in deaths not attributed to the outbreak, according to official data and burial records, highlighting how the pandemic has affected general healthcare.The spike in d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020