Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 million US workers suffer pay cut due to coronavirus pandemic

At least 4 million private-sector workers in the United States have had their pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Post reported.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 13:57 IST
4 million US workers suffer pay cut due to coronavirus pandemic
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

At least 4 million private-sector workers in the United States have had their pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic, Washington Post reported. Workers are twice as likely to get a pay cut now than they were during the Great Recession, according to data provided to the Washington Post by economists who worked on a labour market analysis for the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute.

Salary cuts are spreading most rapidly in white-collar industries, which suggests a deep recession and slow recovery since white-collar workers are usually the last to feel financial pain. More than six million workers in the US have been forced to work part-time during the pandemic even they want to full time, Labour Department data showed.

"I have Fridays off but I would rather have the money," said Denise Iezzi, who has seen her weekly paycheck at a New Jersey air conditioning business fall from USD 720 to USD 576. The widespread pay cut is highly unusual. Firms typically lay off workers rather than dealing with the administrative challenges and morale effect to slashing pay across the board.

But, according to the Post, as some business has tried to save jobs by cutting pay between 5 and 50 per cent. Economists are concerned that the country, which had seen some sizable wage gains last year might be facing a major backslide.

"It took us so long to see even the slightest acceleration in wage growth. Watching that get undermined is devastating," said Martha Gimbel, a labor market expert and manager of economic research at Schmidt Futures. Business leaders are characterising the pay cuts as "shared sacrifice," as Tesla's head of human resources put it, during a global crisis.

Both small and large companies have been cutting pay. In data shared with The Post, Gusto found almost a third of small businesses had cut some workers' pay or hours by at least 10 per cent in May. That includes 9.5 per cent that reduced pay for at least one employee and 22 per cent that cut hours.

The ever-growing list of large companies that have slashed pay includes General Motors, BuzzFeed News, Occidental Petroleum, HCA Healthcare, Mass General Brigham, Tesla, Sotheby's, state of Ohio employees and Major League Baseball. "The pay cuts seem to be geared toward higher-paid workers in positions that are hard to rehire," said Nick Bunker, research director at Indeed Hiring Lab. "But it's also a sign that if there is slippage in the overall economy, we might see layoffs extend to higher-wage positions as well."

"Businesses typically fire you before they cut your pay, so this is really atypical," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Zandi works with ADP on its analysis of jobs data. "There is a real risk we would see actual nominal wage declines, which would be unprecedented."

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai Police seizes 5,800 vehicles that flouted lockdown rule

Around 5,800 vehicles have been seized by the Mumbai Police in the last two days in connection with violation of the coronavirus lockdown regulation.According to Mumbai Police, 3,508 vehicles were seized on June 30 and 2,369 on July 1.Till ...

Meghan felt 'unprotected' by UK royal family while pregnant- court papers

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt unprotected by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Archie, according to London High Court documents filed as part of her legal action against a tabloid newspaper. Meghan, wife of ...

Nepal President approves Cabinet proposal to prorogue ongoing budget session

Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Thursday approved the Cabinets proposal to prorogue the ongoing parliamentary session and sent a letter to the Parliament Secretariat acknowledging the same. Earlier in the day, a Cabinet meeting was ...

Trump believes China's 'aggressive stance' against India confirms 'true nature' of CPC: White House

US President Donald Trump believes that Chinas aggressive stance against India and other countries in the region confirms the true nature of the ruling Communist Party of China, according to his spokesperson. The armies of India and China h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020