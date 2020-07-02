Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Johnson's father flies to Greece despite ban

Stanley Johnson posted videos on Instagram taken from a plane with the words "Arriving in Athens this evening!" as well as a photo of himself in a mask in what appeared to be an airport. The elder Johnson, 79, has a villa in Greece. Greece has banned flights from the UK until at least July 15.

PTI | London | Updated: 02-07-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 18:35 IST
PM Johnson's father flies to Greece despite ban

The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing criticism for travelling to Greece despite UK government advice against international travel and a Greek ban on flights from Britain. Stanley Johnson posted videos on Instagram taken from a plane with the words "Arriving in Athens this evening!" as well as a photo of himself in a mask in what appeared to be an airport.

The elder Johnson, 79, has a villa in Greece. Greece has banned flights from the UK until at least July 15. The Daily Mail reported that Stanley Johnson flew to Athens via Bulgaria.

He told the newspaper he was visiting Greece on "essential business trying to COVID-proof my property." Opposition politicians accused the prime minister's father of flouting lockdown rules..

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Ski worlds stay in 2021 despite request to delay

A request by the organizers of next years skiing world championships in Italy to postpone the event by one year was rejected Thursday by the International Ski Federation. FIS ruled that the event will go ahead from Feb. 7-21, 2021, in Corti...

World Athletics freezes Russia panels because of unpaid fine

The program allowing Russian track athletes to compete internationally will be frozen because the countrys federation failed to pay a fine on time, World Athletics said Thursday. The Russian track federation, known as RusAF, owes a 5 millio...

Babri demolition trial: Uma Bharti appears before special court, accuses BJP of framing her

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Thursday appeared before a special court here, accusing the then Congress-led government of framing her in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case because of political vendetta. The former Union minister allege...

Analysts: Fire at Iran nuke site hit new centrifuge facility

US-based analysts have told The Associated Press that they believe a fire at an Iran nuclear site struck a new centrifuge production facility. The fire happened early on Thursday at Natanz, an underground facility where Iran enriches uraniu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020