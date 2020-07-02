Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants

Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s. However, they are seen as a nuisance by some farmers, whose crops have been destroyed.

Reuters | Gaborone | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:21 IST
Botswana investigating mystery deaths of 275 elephants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The number of elephants found dead in Botswana's Okavango Panhandle has risen to 275 from 154 reported two weeks ago, the government said on Thursday. Authorities are investigating the unexplained deaths over the past months. Poaching has been ruled out as the carcasses were found intact.

"Three laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Canada have been identified to process the samples taken from the dead elephants," the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation and Tourism said in a statement. In early May, Elephants without Borders (EWB), a conservation organization, reported that its own aerial survey showed elephants of all ages appeared to be dying.

"Several live elephants that we observed appeared to be weak, lethargic and emaciated. Some elephants appeared disorientated, had difficulty walking, showed signs of partial paralysis or a limp," EWB director Mike Chase said in a report seen by Reuters. "One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members."

In the report, EWB put the death toll at 356 and Chase said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by disease or poisoning. Africa's overall elephant population is declining due to poaching but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent's elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s.

However, they are seen as a nuisance by some farmers, whose crops have been destroyed. President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting in May last year but the hunting season failed to take off in April as global travel restrictions meant hunters from many coronavirus-hit countries could not enter Botswana.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Value of 'roti, kapda, makaan and internet' reinforced due to lockdown: Parekh

Eminent banker Deepak Parekh has said the value of food, clothing, shelter and now internet has been reinforced as essentials of life due to the lockdown and people would want to have their own home more than ever. In his annual letter to t...

5 booked under Disaster Management Act in Sikkim

Five persons have been booked in Sikkim under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for entering the Himalayan state without following the mandatory safety norms, police said on Thursday. The five person had falsely claimed to be re...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...

Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac

Tesla Inc is building mobile molecule printers to help make the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CureVac in Germany, the electric-car makers CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.CureVac, an unlisted German company, has said it is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020