Left Menu
Development News Edition

Study: World's pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

The authors of the study, which is produced by the UN University, the International Solid Waste Association and others, predicted that global e-waste could grow to 74 million metric tons by 2030.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 02-07-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 20:41 IST
Study: World's pile of electronic waste grows ever higher
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released on Thursday. The UN-backed study estimated the amount of e-waste that piled up globally in 2019 at 53.6 metric tonnes (59.1 tons) — almost 2 million metric tons more than the previous year.

The authors of the study calculated the combined weight of all dumped devices with a battery or a plug last year was the equivalent of 350 cruise ships the size of the Queen Mary 2. Among all the discarded plastic and silicon were large amounts of copper, gold and other precious metals — used for example to conduct electricity on circuit boards. While about a sixth of it was recycled, the remainder of those valuable components — worth about $57 billion — weren't reclaimed, the study found.

Discarded electronic equipment also poses a health and environmental hazard, as it contains substances such as mercury that can damage the nervous system. The authors of the study, which is produced by the UN University, the International Solid Waste Association and others, predicted that global e-waste could grow to 74 million metric tons by 2030.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Value of 'roti, kapda, makaan and internet' reinforced due to lockdown: Parekh

Eminent banker Deepak Parekh has said the value of food, clothing, shelter and now internet has been reinforced as essentials of life due to the lockdown and people would want to have their own home more than ever. In his annual letter to t...

5 booked under Disaster Management Act in Sikkim

Five persons have been booked in Sikkim under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for entering the Himalayan state without following the mandatory safety norms, police said on Thursday. The five person had falsely claimed to be re...

Alpine skiing-World Championships in Italy confirmed for 2021

The Alpine skiing World Championships in Cortina dAmpezzo will take place in February 2021 as originally scheduled, the International Ski Federation FIS said on Thursday. In May the Italian winter sports federation FISI had asked to postpon...

Tesla to make molecule printers for COVID-19 vaccine developer CureVac

Tesla Inc is building mobile molecule printers to help make the potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed by CureVac in Germany, the electric-car makers CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.CureVac, an unlisted German company, has said it is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020