TobiWan quitting esports following allegations

Dota 2 commentator Toby "TobiWan" Dawson stated his innocence Thursday but said he is quitting esports after allegations of sexual assault and harassment. "I want to make it very clear: I am not guilty of any criminal offense," he posted on Twitter. "... As of this post, I will cease to have any public image in esports, I will never commentate again and my focus will turn fully to my family and finding a way to move on with my life."

On June 25, the well-known cosplayer Meruna made public allegations when she tweeted: "TobiWan did not take No for an answer." Shortly thereafter, Valve announced that it had removed TobiWan's voice lines from the Dota 2 TI10 Battle Pass.