Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat

Boeing Co's communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employee's complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat.

Reuters | Updated: 03-07-2020 03:34 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 03:28 IST
Boeing communications chief resigns over decades-old article on women in combat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co's communications chief Niel Golightly abruptly resigned on Thursday, following an employee's complaint over an article the former U.S. military pilot wrote 33 years ago arguing women should not serve in combat. "My article was a 29-year-old Cold War navy pilot's misguided contribution to a debate that was live at the time," Golightly said in a statement accompanying Boeing's announcement.

"My argument was embarrassingly wrong and offensive. The article is not a reflection of who I am; but nonetheless, I have decided that in the interest of the company I will step down," Golightly said. His exit leaves Boeing trying to fill the crucial communications role for the fourth time in less than three years at a time when it is battling to shore up its brand after the prolonged safety grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX jetliner.

Golightly's departure after just six months on the job, during which he was said o be introducing sweeping changes, followed the board's review of an internal anonymous ethics complaint that flagged his article. He decided to step down after discussions with Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun and others, Golightly told employees in an internal email seen by Reuters.

His resignation comes at a time when U.S. employers have been more responsive to complaints related to sex and racial equality and diversity fueled in part by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment, and anti-racist activism. Boeing says it has a strong commitment to improving diversity, though the number of senior women on its executive council has fallen from five to two since the beginning of 2019, according to Boeing's annual reports and website.

Although changes in communications leadership rarely make news, the job has become the industry biggest hot seat, with Boeing coming under fire for the tone of early statements over the 737 MAX crisis, sometimes under pressure from its lawyers. Golightly declined to comment beyond the statement issued by Boeing.

According to an excerpt on the U.S. Naval Institute website, the December 1987 article titled "No Right to Fight" said: "At issue is not whether women can fire M-60s, dogfight MiGs, or drive tanks. Introducing women into combat would destroy the exclusively male intangibles of war fighting and the feminine images of what men fight for - peace, home, family." Golightly told staff in an email on Thursday that the exclusion of women at the time was "government policy and broadly supported in society. It was also wrong."

TRENDING

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina attends launching ceremony of COVID-19 Medical Center

World Bank approves US$260m loan to promote access to financing for Ecuador’s SMEs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher after biggest payrolls jump on record

Wall Street closed higher and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high on Thursday as investors headed into their long holiday weekend buoyed by a record surge in payrolls, which provided assurance that the U.S. economic recovery was wel...

Small homemade bomb explodes in Cameroon capital, official says

A small homemade bomb exploded in Cameroons capital on Thursday, wounding two people, a senior official told Reuters, the third minor explosion of its kind in Yaounde in recent weeks. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, ...

Harry Potter fan sites step back from Rowling over transgender views

Two of the biggest Harry Potter fan sites on Thursday distanced themselves from author J.K. Rowling because of her beliefs on transgender issues, calling them at odds with the message of empowerment in her best-selling books. Websites The L...

South Africa to keep 20,000 soldiers on COVID-19 duty until September

South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa has informed parliament of his decision to extend the deployment of 20,000 soldiers, a drop from 76,000, until Sept. 30 to help enforce COVID-19 restrictions as the country reported its biggest single...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020