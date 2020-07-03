US records 53,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single-day

The US on Thursday reported over 53,000 new cases of coronavirus, reported The Washington Post. With 10,109 new cases, Florida on Thursday (local time) recorded its biggest single-day hike.

As per the latest update by the Johns Hopkins University, the coronavirus count in the US stands at 2,732,639. As many as 128,643 people have succumbed to the disease so far. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbot issued a statewide order requiring the Texans to wear masks in public in any county with 20 or more positive COVID-19 cases.

A total of 10,935,964 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 519,818 deaths have been reported till now, Johns Hopkins University reported. (ANI)