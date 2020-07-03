Indian envoy meets National Space Council, discusses India-US collaboration in science and space
Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday (local time) said that he had held several meetings with Kelvin Droegmeier, Director, Office of Science and Tech Policy, and Scott Pace, Executive Secretary, National Space Council this week to discuss India-US collaboration in science and space.
"Engrossing conversations this week w/ Kelvin Droegmeier, Director, Office of Science & Tech Policy, & Scott Pace, Executive Secretary, Natl Space Council on collaborations btw India & US in science & space. The knowledge partnership between our democracies will define our future," Sandhu tweeted.
Earlier today, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Sandhu inaugurated the Mahatma Gandhi statue at a park in Washington DC, which was vandalised on June 3 during the George Floyd protests. (ANI)
