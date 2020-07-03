Four killed as unknown assailants open fire on car in northwest Pakistan

Unknown assailants opened fire on a car in northwest Pakistan's restive tribal district on Friday, killing four persons including a tribal elder

The accused ambushed the car in Birman in South Waziristan tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Tribal elder Malak Sarmar Jan, his nephew Malak Aslam and two labourers were killed in the attack. The accused fled from the scene after the incident. The police have launched a search operation to nab the culprits.