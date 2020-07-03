UK PM Johnson says of fathering his newborn son: 'I'm pretty hands on'Reuters | London | Updated: 03-07-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 14:51 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said being the father of a newborn baby while running the country was very busy but that he was a pretty hands-on father to his "wonderful kid". Johnson's fiancée, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a son named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas on April 29, shortly after Johnson was treated in intensive care for coronavirus.
Asked how it was to run the country while being a father of a newborn, Johnson told LBC radio on Friday: "Its an absolutely wonderful time." "For me, at any rate, it is very, very busy so the concept of paternity leave is not one I have really been able to deal with," he said.
Of Wilfred, Johnson said: "He's a wonderful kid - such a wonderful kid." "Its a very detailed operation - there's a lot of it - but I'm pretty hands-on," he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Carrie Symonds
- LBC
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
British oil major BP raises nearly $12 billion in hybrid bonds issue
British, Australian PMs agree investigation into origins of coronavirus outbreak needed
'Sorry is not enough', Caribbean says of British apologies for slavery
EXCLUSIVE-'Sorry is not enough', Caribbean states say of British slavery apologies
People News Roundup: L Kelly Clarkson, Zac Efron to get stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame; British actor Ian Holm dies at 88 and more