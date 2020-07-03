Left Menu
Development News Edition

French court OKs end to Rwanda genocide investigation

The Paris appeals court on Friday upheld a decision to end a years-long investigation into the plane crash that sparked Rwanda's 1994 genocide, citing lack of sufficient evidence. His supporters denounce the investigation as an attempt to exonerate France's suspected role in the genocide. French investigating judges decided in 2018 to drop the probe, and family members of those killed in the crash appealed the decision.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 03-07-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:36 IST
French court OKs end to Rwanda genocide investigation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Paris appeals court on Friday upheld a decision to end a years-long investigation into the plane crash that sparked Rwanda's 1994 genocide, citing a lack of sufficient evidence. The probe has damaged France-Rwanda relations for years because it targeted several people close to current Rwandan President Paul Kagame. His supporters denounce the investigation as an attempt to exonerate France's suspected role in the genocide.

French investigating judges decided in 2018 to drop the probe, and family members of those killed in the crash appealed the decision. The Paris appeals court on Friday upheld it, according to a court official. Lawyers for the families can further appeal the ruling to France's highest court, the Court of Cassation. The 1994 plane crash killed Rwanda's then-President Juvenal Habyarimana, an ethnic Hutu. Militants from the Hutu majority blamed minority Tutsis for the death, sparking a slaughter that killed 800,000 people.

The plane had a French crew, and Rwanda has long accused France of complicity in the genocide, which France denies. The cause of the crash has long been a contentious issue. Relations between Rwanda and France were under strain for years after the genocide, but have improved somewhat under French President Emmanuel Macron, who created a commission tasked with investigating France's role in Rwanda before and during the genocide.

Friday's ruling came as one of the most wanted fugitives in Rwanda's genocide, who was arrested in May outside Paris, is awaiting a decision on extradition.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Govt would rather consider other options in 'toolbox' in fighting COVID-19

With the government trying to strike a delicate balance between the loss of lives and saving jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is not considering returning to a hard lockdown.The President clarified governments stance duri...

Andy Edwards appointed as new Head of Athletic Performance for Springboks

Andy Edwards, the experienced Saracens Strength and Conditioning coach, has been appointed as the new Head of Athletic Performance for the Springboks.SA Rugby SArugby.co.za confirmed on Friday that Edwards will take up his new role with the...

EIB and City of Turin partner to implement projects combating climate change

Wide-ranging cooperation over the next three years between the European Investment Bank EIB and the City of Turin for the implementation of projects combating climate change. That is the aim of the framework agreement signed today between t...

AfDB concludes R2 billion investment in SDG bonds issued by Nedbank SA

The African Development Bank Group has concluded the investment of R2 billion around 116 million in Sustainable Development Goals-linked bonds SDG bonds issued by Nedbank South Africa.This investment, which is listed on the green bonds segm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020