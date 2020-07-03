S Africa registers record high in daily coronavirus cases at 8,728
South Africa on Friday confirmed another record high number of daily virus cases with 8,728 as anxiety grows in Johannesburg, the country's latest hot spot. The city has more than 22,000 cases and Gauteng province, which also includes the capital, Pretoria, now has nearly 30 per cent of the country's cases. South Africa has Africa's most confirmed cases with more than 168,000.PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 03-07-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 17:51 IST
South Africa on Friday confirmed another record high number of daily virus cases with 8,728 as anxiety grows in Johannesburg, the country's latest hot spot. The city has more than 22,000 cases and Gauteng province, which also includes the capital, Pretoria, now has nearly 30 percent of the country's cases.
South Africa has Africa's most confirmed cases with more than 168,000. The country has the most developed health care system in sub-Saharan Africa and in places, it's already pushed near the limit, with more than 2,000 health care workers infected and beds in Gauteng's public hospitals filling up.
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Johannesburg
- Gauteng
- Pretoria
- subSaharan Africa
ALSO READ
Cinemas, salons, non-contact sports to return as South Africa eases lockdown
South Africa's public broadcaster SABC preparing to lay off 600 workers
South African choir adapts to COVID-19 by making new music
Financial literacy crucial skill for South African youth
Cricket-South Africa postpones unique three-team fixture