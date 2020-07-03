Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims killed in train-bus collision in Pak

The mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, hit the Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore at a crossing near Sheikhupura district at around 1.30 pm, officials said. "The bus was carrying mostly Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad in the district.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 03-07-2020 19:11 IST
19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims killed in train-bus collision in Pak

At least 19 Pakistani Sikh pilgrims were killed when a mini-bus carrying them rammed into a passenger train at a railway crossing in Pakistan's Punjab province on Friday, officials said. There have been conflicting reports about the death toll as police and rescue officials confirmed 20 dead while the railways put the figure at 15. But the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) insisted that a total of 29 people, including 19 Sikh pilgrims, lost their lives in the accident.

However, the police and ETPB confirmed that the dead included 19 Sikhs who belonged to Peshawar. The mini-bus carrying Sikh pilgrims, who were returning from Nankana Sahib in Punjab, hit the Shah Hussain Express which was coming from Karachi to Lahore at a crossing near Sheikhupura district at around 1.30 pm, officials said.

"The bus was carrying mostly Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad in the district. They had come to Nankana Sahib from Peshawar. After staying in Nanakana Sahib, they were leaving for Peshawar. The ETPB security had escorted them till the limits of Nankana Sahib," ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI. Senior police officer Ghazi Salahuddin told reporters at the crash site that some 26 people were travelling in the bus when it hit the moving train.

“Twenty passengers died that included women and children,” he said, adding the gate at the crossing was closed and it seemed the driver tried to take a shortcut instead of waiting for the gate to open. He denied the reports that the crossing was unmanned.

The Pakistan Railways, however, in a statement said that the mini-bus collided with the train at the unmanned crossing, killing 15 people. ETPB Deputy Director Imran Gondal said in a statement that 22 Sikhs from Peshawar had come to Nankana Sahib.

“On their way back to Peshawar their high-roof van collided with a train near Sacha Sauda Farooqabad Sheikhupura. As many as 19 Sikhs, including women were killed. The rest were injured and shifted to hospitals in the district and Lahore. The bodies were shifted to Mayo Hospital Lahore,” he said. The rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the district headquarters hospital, a statement by the Railways Ministry said.

The railways said a divisional engineer has been suspended from service and an inquiry has been launched. Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid has ordered authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the accident.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the accident and directed authorities to provide the best medical aid to the injured..

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Julia Roberts, Tom Hardy’s return, Tommy’s backstory & many more

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Julie Plec discredits all rumours related to another season

Max India issues fresh shares post demerger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Beaches beckon as England to end quarantine for more than 50 countries

Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain, and Italy - but not the United States - the government said on Friday. The move, effective July 10, clear...

'Falling off a cliff': Lebanon's poor borrow to buy bread

For Amer al Dahn, the idea of eating meat is now a dream. Today, he cant even afford bread and depends on credit from the local grocer to feed his wife and four children in the Lebanese city of Tripoli.We can no longer buy meat or chicken. ...

July Fourth weekend will test Americans' discipline

The US headed into the Fourth of July weekend with many parades and fireworks displays cancelled, beaches and bars closed, and health authorities warning that this will be a crucial test of Americans self-control that could determine the tr...

Axis Bank seeks shareholders nod to raise Rs 50k cr via debt, equity

Private sector lender Axis Bank plans to raise up to Rs 50,000 crore through debt securities and equity share to maintain adequate level of capital for risk weighted assets and fund business growth. Under the proposal, Axis Bank will raise ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020