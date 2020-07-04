Left Menu
Development News Edition

4.9-magnitude quake hits near Puerto Rico; house damaged

The US Geological Survey said the latest quake struck five kilometers (three miles) southeast of La Parguera, at a depth of six kilometers (3.7 miles). Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told The Associated Press that the tremor is an aftershock related to the 6-4-magnitude quake that struck in early January, killing at least one person and causing millions of dollars in damage.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 04-07-2020 00:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 00:25 IST
4.9-magnitude quake hits near Puerto Rico; house damaged
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck just southwest of Puerto Rico on Friday. There were no reported casualties. The quake was felt across the US territory and is the latest in a series of tremors that began in late December and have damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes.

Ángel Vázquez, who oversees the emergency management agency in Ponce, said a house collapsed in the town of Lajas. The house was empty and slated for demolition, according to Kiara Hernández, spokeswoman for Puerto Rico's Department of Public Security. The US Geological Survey said the latest quake struck five kilometers (three miles) southeast of La Parguera, at a depth of six kilometers (3.7 miles).

Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico's Seismic Network, told The Associated Press that the tremor is an aftershock related to the 6-4-magnitude quake that struck in early January, killing at least one person and causing millions of dollars in damage. Several offices in the capital of San Juan and elsewhere were evacuated out of caution.

Guánica Mayor Santos Seda said there were a couple of small landslides but that no one was in danger. He said crews will continue to inspect buildings that have been further weakened by ongoing seismic activity. He said the latest earthquake caused panic once again in his town and beyond. "It revives the fear of many people," he said, adding that there are still three families in makeshift, temporary structures because they're too scared to return home.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months. The number of cases is more than d...

Netflix stands by film '365 Days' accused of glorifying sex trafficking

Netflix said on Friday it will continue to stream the Polish film 365 Days amid calls for its withdrawal including by British singer Duffy who said it glamorized the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping, and rape. Welsh singer-song...

Motor racing-Latifi finally makes it past first practice

Nicholas Latifi declared himself a proper Formula One driver on Friday after the Canadian rookie finally made it past first free practice at a grand prix weekend. The Williams driver had taken part in 11 previous opening sessions to gain ex...

Four persons arrested in two cases of murder in Udhampur, Jammu

Four persons have been arrested in connection with two cases of murder in Jammu and Udhampur districts on Friday, police said. Manish Singh and Mohmmad Aslam were arrested in connection with the case of murder registered at Udhampur police ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020