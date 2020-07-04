Left Menu
Development News Edition

TikTok distances from Beijing in response to India app ban

In a letter to the Indian government dated June 28th and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked. TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China's ByteDance but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-07-2020 01:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 01:15 IST
TikTok distances from Beijing in response to India app ban
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Social media app TikTok distanced itself from Beijing after India banned 59 Chinese apps in the country, according to a correspondence seen by Reuters. In a letter to the Indian government dated June 28th and seen by Reuters on Friday, TikTok Chief Executive Kevin Mayer said the Chinese government has never requested user data, nor would the company turn it over if asked.

TikTok, which is not available in China, is owned by China's ByteDance but has sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots to appeal to a global audience. Along with 58 other Chinese apps, including Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's UC Browser, it was banned in India this week following a border clash with China. "I can confirm that the Chinese government has never made a request to us for the TikTok data of Indian users," Mayer wrote, adding that data for Indian users is stored in servers in Singapore. "If we do ever receive such a request in the future, we would not comply."

The letter was sent ahead of a likely meeting next week between the company and the government, one source familiar with the matter told Reuters. One Indian government source told Reuters this week the ban was unlikely to be revoked soon. Lawyers have said a legal challenge was unlikely to be successful, given India has cited national security concerns for the ban.

The ban, which upset India's growing legion of TikTok stars, has also given a lift to local rivals such as Roposo, which added 22 million new users in the 48 hours after the ban took effect. TikTok has committed to spend $1 billion in the region. Since its launch in 2017, it has become one of the fastest-growing social media apps. India is its largest market by user, followed by the United States.

In the letter, Mayer played up the company's investment in the region, highlighting more than 3,500 direct and indirect employees and content available in 14 languages. "The privacy of our users, and the security and sovereignty of India, are of utmost importance to us," Mayer wrote. "We have already announced our plans to build a data centre in India."

The correspondence was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and other media.

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Two journalists tortured in Pakistan for covering quarantine centre in Balochistan province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Portugal fumes at exclusion from UK safe travel list

Portugals tourism sector reacted with fury and disbelief at Britains decision to maintain a quarantine regime for travellers coming from Portugal despite having a higher number of coronavirus cases and deaths. Portugal was left off a list o...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. White House says economy roaring back, touts safe coronavirus re-openings as cases soarU.S. President Donald Trumps White House on Thursday rallied around the message that all was well b...

Kollu Raveendra arrested in connection with murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao

Telugu Desam Party leader Kollu Raveendra on Friday has been arrested in connection with the murder of a YSR Congress Party leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam on June 29. He was arrested after Raos wife alleged that TDP is behind the ...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan felt unprotected by UK royal family while pregnant court papersMeghan, the Duchess of Sussex, felt unprotected by the British royal family while she was pregnant with her son Arch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020