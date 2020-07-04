Team Adroit collect first win at SEA League

Team Adroit collected their first win at the One Esports Dota 2 SEA League by sweeping reeling BOOM Esports on Saturday. Adroit (1-1-4, 7 points) won in 39 and 55 minutes to hand BOOM (2-3-3, 9) their third consecutive 2-0 loss in Week 3 action.

In the day's other match, Geek Fam (2-1-2, 8) swept second-place NEW Esports (3-2-2, 11) with 43- and 40-minute map wins. Neon Esports also picked up a forfeited win against Execration. The tournament started with 10 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams received invitations, and three teams reached the event through two qualifiers.

The round-robin group stage runs through July 12, with all matches best-of-two. After Execration's withdrawal, one additional team will be eliminated during the group stage. The top four teams will advance to the playoffs' upper bracket, and the fifth- through eighth-place teams will move on to the lower bracket. The double-elimination playoffs will be held July 15-19. Playoff matches are best-of-three until the final, which is best-of-five.

Week 3 play concludes Sunday with three matches, including a clash between first-place Fnatic and NEW Esports. TNC Predator takes on Reality Rift and T1 face Neon Esports. ONE Esports Dota 2 SEA League standings, with match record (W-L-T), game record and points, through Saturday:

1. Fnatic, 4-0-1, (9-1), 13 T2. TNC Predator, 3-0-2, (8-2), 11

T2. NEW Esports, 3-2-2, (8-6), 11 4. T1, 3-2-1, (7-5), 10

T5. BOOM Esports, 2-3-3, (7-9), 9 T5. Reality Rift, 2-2-3, (7-7), 9

7. Geek Fam, 2-1-2, (6-4), 8 8. Team Adroit, 1-1-4, (6-6), 7

9. Neon Esports, 1-2-3, (5-7), 6 10. Execration, 0-8-1, (1-17), 1

--Field Level Media