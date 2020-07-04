Reports: Multiple Blues test positive for coronavirus

Multiple members of the St. Louis Blues have tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported. Per The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Scott Burnside, the Blues shut down their facility in Maryland Heights, Mo., prior to Friday's scheduled Phase 2 workouts stemming from the positive tests. Practices are expected to resume on Monday, per the report.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that no coaches or staff members are believed to have been infected amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We don't intend to comment on this situation specifically, but I will confirm our view that the club has taken all appropriate steps in the circumstances, and remains vigilant following our procedures and health and safety protocols," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the newspaper.

The Blues are the second NHL team to have closed their practice facility amid the pandemic. The Tampa Bay Lightning did the same last month after three players tested positive for the virus. --Field Level Media