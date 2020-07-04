Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reports: Multiple Blues test positive for coronavirus

Multiple members of the St. Louis Blues have tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported. Practices are expected to resume on Monday, per the report. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that no coaches or staff members are believed to have been infected amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 04-07-2020 22:39 IST
Reports: Multiple Blues test positive for coronavirus
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that no coaches or staff members are believed to have been infected amid the coronavirus pandemic. Image Credit: Twitter(@StLouisBlues )

Multiple members of the St. Louis Blues have tested positive for the coronavirus, multiple media outlets reported. Per The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford and Scott Burnside, the Blues shut down their facility in Maryland Heights, Mo., prior to Friday's scheduled Phase 2 workouts stemming from the positive tests. Practices are expected to resume on Monday, per the report.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that no coaches or staff members are believed to have been infected amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We don't intend to comment on this situation specifically, but I will confirm our view that the club has taken all appropriate steps in the circumstances, and remains vigilant following our procedures and health and safety protocols," NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told the newspaper.

The Blues are the second NHL team to have closed their practice facility amid the pandemic. The Tampa Bay Lightning did the same last month after three players tested positive for the virus. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

L&T Finance Holdings to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr to fund biz growth

AOA member Jimin's mysterious Instagram story: Everything you need to know

Rey Rivera's episode takes internet by storm as viewers weed out 'fake' theories

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

TMC councillor shot at in West Bengal's Barrackpore

A Trinamool Congress TMC councillor was shot at near her residence in West Bengals North 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said. Champa Das, the councillor of ward number 2 of the North Barrackpore Municipality, was shot in the leg, ...

Nitish Kumar, 14 Bihar CMO staffers test negative for COVID-19

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 14 staffers of the CMO tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday, official sources said. According to the sources, one of the 15 staffers in the Chief Ministers Office who had undergone the test was foun...

Golf-Matsuyama goes bogey-free to grab clubhouse lead in Detroit

Japans Hideki Matsuyama fired his lowest round since late February to grab the early, third-round clubhouse lead at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Saturday, while overnight co-leaders Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk teed off. Matsuyama, who mis...

Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Saturday decided to conduct hearings only through video-conferencing from July 6 due to a spurt in coronavirsus cases in the city. The decision has, however, been strongly opposed by the Oudh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020