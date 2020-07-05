Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 01:30 IST
Motor racing-F1 drivers united against racism, if not taking a knee
The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) said in an earlier statement all 20 drivers stood "united with their teams against racism and prejudice." Image Credit: ANI

Formula One drivers expressed unity in the fight against racism on Saturday but said taking a knee before Sunday's season-opening Austrian Grand Prix would be a matter for each to decide. Some, such as Frenchman Romain Grosjean and Danish driver Kevin Magnussen who race for the U.S.-owned Haas team, confirmed they would be making the gesture while others were more reticent.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA) said in an earlier statement all 20 drivers stood "united with their teams against racism and prejudice." "We spoke a bit in the drivers' briefing and yup, interesting, but it's good that we're kind of all at least in discussion and I don't know what we'll see tomorrow," commented Mercedes' six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton.

"I think, potentially, people paying their respects in their own ways," added the sport's only Black driver who has campaigned actively against racial injustice and for greater diversity in Formula One. Hamilton did not reveal his own plans.

Sunday's grid procedures will be different to usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with drivers maintaining their distance from each other. There is not expected to be any podium prize-giving.

Grosjean said that while some drivers were not keen to take the knee, all would wear T-shirts declaring 'End Racism'. Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who has been supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement, said nobody would be judged or criticised on their actions.

"There was a little bit of perhaps difficulty with some drivers and let's say their nationality and what something like taking a knee would represent," he explained. "We're not going to try and put anyone in jeopardy... we'll do what we feel comfortable with.

"The intention is for us to support it and we'll probably show that as a unit and then if a few of us choose to do something extra then that will be the case." Hamilton has "Black Lives Matter" on his helmet, as does Ferrari's four-times champion Sebastian Vettel, and has driven the debate in Formula One.

"Our voices are powerful and if we bring them together collectively we can have a huge impact," he told reporters on Thursday. The champion last month criticised those who had stayed silent on the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died in May after a white U.S. police officer knelt on his neck.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Centre crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said. The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electric...

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take...

Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movies director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the l...

Yankees' Tanaka hit in head by Stanton line drive

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive from teammate Giancarlo Stanton during the teams training camp on Saturday afternoon. Trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020