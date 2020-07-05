Left Menu
Development News Edition

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Florida reported 11,445 confirmed infections on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to more than 190,000. Alabama this week also set a record for infections reported in a day, with more than 1,700 confirmed cases recorded Thursday, and state health officials worried that the holiday weekend could lead to the type of spike that followed Memorial Day weekend.

PTI | Florida | Updated: 05-07-2020 02:46 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 02:44 IST
US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow
The US set another daily record Friday with more than 54,000 newly reported infections, according to numbers kept by Johns Hopkins University. Image Credit: ANI

Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take precautions or simply stay home on Independence Day, as confirmed cases are climbing in 40 states. The US set another daily record Friday with more than 54,000 newly reported infections, according to numbers kept by Johns Hopkins University. The daily toll reported Saturday also passed 50,000.

The US has more than 2.8 million confirmed cases — about a quarter of worldwide infections, according to the tally, which is widely thought to understate the true toll, partially because of asymptomatic cases and limited testing. Florida reported 11,445 confirmed infections on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to more than 190,000.

Alabama this week also set a record for infections reported in a day, with more than 1,700 confirmed cases recorded Thursday, and state health officials worried that the holiday weekend could lead to the type of spike that followed Memorial Day weekend. "I'm really, really worried about the Fourth of July," said Dr Don Williamson, a former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association.

"I think that will likely determine the trend for Alabama for the rest of the summer." The sobering updates came as local officials and health experts across the country tried to minimize opportunities for the virus to continue spreading on a holiday weekend typically spent swimming, eating at backyard gatherings or crowding elbow-to-elbow to view parades and fireworks shows. Many communities cancelled those events and cautioned people against gathering on their own.

In Florida, bars statewide are shut down and some regional attractions, such as Zoo Miami and Jungle Island, have closed. Officials in South Florida — including in Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys — closed beaches through the weekend. Other beaches in the state remained open. At St. Pete Beach on the Gulf of Mexico, parking spaces were scarce Saturday afternoon and hundreds of people clustered in groups under umbrellas and in cabanas on the sand.

Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies patrolled on ATVs, telling folks they should stay with their own families or groups — and away from others. Keisha Pereira came to the beach from Osceola County — about 100 miles (160 kilometres) inland — with her daughter and two other children and said the group planned to stay away from others. She brought along hand sanitizer and masks in case they go anywhere other than the beach.

"We're going to stay with each other," she said. "I feel pretty safe outside." In several of California's tourism-focused counties, economic woes prompted campaigns to convince state residents to travel within its borders. But public health experts and mayors of popular beach towns Santa Cruz and Half Moon Bay have pleaded with people to stay home for the holiday. Crista Luedtke said demand has been "bonkers" since reopening the 14-room Boon Hotel and Spa that she owns in the Sonoma County town of Guerneville. Guests must stay at least two nights and are assigned chaise lounges near the pool.

"Tourism is not dangerous," Luedtke said. "I think people not following the rules is dangerous." The holiday weekend coincides with a big step back this week for California's efforts to reopen the state's economy. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a three-week closure of bars and many indoor establishments in counties that are home to about three-quarters of the state's population. Local efforts to discourage holiday gatherings are in stark contrast to President Donald Trump's weekend agenda, including a fireworks display Friday night at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota and Saturday's "Salute for America" celebration set to include a presidential speech on the White House South Lawn and an enormous fireworks display that could pack people into downtown Washington in the evening.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. sends carriers to South China Sea during Chinese drills; Seven U.S. states post record COVID cases, curfew ordered in Miami and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida

A man photographed fleeing smoke and debris as the south tower of the World Trade Centre crumbled just a block away on Sept. 11, 2001, has died from coronavirus, his family said. The Palm Beach Post reported that Stephen Cooper, an electric...

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Florida has reported a record number of coronavirus cases, the latest sign that the virus is surging in many parts of the United States, casting a pall over Fourth of July celebrations. Officials and health authorities warned people to take...

Avatar 2: Know how production in New Zealand started, get other updates

In our previous news on Avatar 2, we notified you that the imminent movies director James Cameron went back with the cast and crew to New Zealand after the country got triumph over the battle against coronavirus pandemic and withdrawn the l...

Yankees' Tanaka hit in head by Stanton line drive

New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka was struck in the head by a line drive from teammate Giancarlo Stanton during the teams training camp on Saturday afternoon. Trainers and teammates immediately ran to the mound at Yankee Stadium...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020