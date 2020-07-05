Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting

PTI | Updated: 05-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 16:37 IST
Sheriff: 2 dead, 8 hurt in South Carolina nightclub shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded, a sheriff's official said. Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. There was "active gunfire from inside the building," Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

Both Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been wounded — with at least four in critical condition, Lewis said — but Bolt later told WYFF-TV that the casualty figure had been revised. A phone call and text message to Lewis and an email to Bolt from The Associated Press seeking clarification weren't immediately returned. No one was immediately taken into custody. The sheriff's office had "some suspect information," Lewis said at the press conference, but wasn't sure if there were multiple shooters.

"We don't really have a person of interest that we can name," Lewis said, later adding that authorities weren't sure what led to the gunfire. The names and precise conditions of the victims weren't immediately released. Lewis said the victims were taken to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, some via private vehicle.

Prisma Health spokesperson Tammie Epps could not immediately comment when reached by telephone. Lewis said a "very large crowd" was at the nightclub for "some type of concert. A post on Lavish Lounge's Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano.

An Instagram direct message from the AP wasn't immediately returned, but a bookings representative told the AP via text message that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe. The nightclub is about 8 kilometers southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina's Upstate region.

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina have risen swiftly and the state's rate of positive tests is three times the recommended level. In late June, Greenville — which has experienced some of the state's highest COVID-19 rates — became the first city to mandate face coverings in South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster has refused to implement a statewide mask requirement. McMaster reminded South Carolinians last week that he hadn't lifted restrictions on large crowds, and that those operating nightclubs illegally or holding concerts against his orders don't have to be caught in the act to face criminal charges, but instead could be charged weeks later if COVID-19 cases are traced back.

A phone call and an Instagram direct message from the AP to Lavish Lounge weren't immediately returned, but the club posted on Facebook just before 6 a.m. that events "have been postponed until further notice." Lewis said at the press conference that he didn't know whether the club had sought an exemption to the governor's order or secured a permit for Saturday night's event, but said it was clear that the club's patrons weren't 6 feet (2 meters) apart. "It's certainly not the best situation to stop the spread of this virus," the sheriff said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Predominantly Black armed protesters march through Confederate memorial park in Georgia

A predominantly Black group of heavily armed protesters marched through Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta on Saturday, calling for removal of the giant Confederate rock carving at the site that civil rights activists consider a monument to r...

Decision on reopening restaurants in Maha after fixing SOPs:CM

A decision on reopening hotels and restaurants in Maharashtra will be taken soon after finalising Standard Operating Procedures SOPs, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. Interacting with various associations of hotels and lodges...

48 doctors resign over inadequacy of safety gear to protect them from coronavirus in Pak

Pakistan on Sunday suffered a setback in fight against COVID-19 as 48 doctors working in the teaching hospitals of Punjab province resigned, citing non-provision of safety gear to protect them from the virus that has killed more than 4,700 ...

14 deaths, 998 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has reported 998 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by AP state COVID nodal officer. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 18,697. Out of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020