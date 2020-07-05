Imperialist Punjabi establishment distorted Pak's history, mislead youth: Altaf Hussain

Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder and leader Altaf Hussain said that the youth of Pakistan has been misled by the imperialist Punjabi establishment of Pakistan by distorting the entire history of the country. "Unfortunately, the people of Punjab consider the imperialist Punjabi establishment as sacred as they consider the holy places like Mecca and Medina. If the poor people of Punjab have the slightest regard for their beloved country, they have to raise their voice against the wrong policies and illegal actions of the Punjabi Army," said Hussain.

He expressed these views under his lecture series through social media. In the second part of his lectures on historical facts, he also stated the historical facts about the struggle of the Pakistan Movement and presented irrefutable documentary evidence in this regard. Hussain said that in the light of these historical facts and irrefutable evidence, it is absolutely correct to say that calling Iqbal the conceiver of Pakistan is tantamount to distorting the historical facts and if anyone disagrees with the facts, he would rather challenge them to refute what he has said with concrete evidence and arguments.

Hussain said that both Sindhi and Urdu speaking Sindhis are sons of Sindh land, both are permanent residents of Sindh land, both of them are associated with Sindh land, "both of them spend what they earn on this land, do not send 'Money orders' anywhere and when they, their body die do not go to any other province but they are buried in the same Sindh soil". He said that the feudal lords of Sindh had become agents of the Punjabi elite and were exploiting the Sindh land and its permanent inhabitants.

Addressing the Sindhis, Balochs and Pashtuns who oppose the unity of the permanent inhabitants of Sindh, he said: "no matter you become a puppet of Punjabi imperialism and become their agents, one day, the Punjabi elite will use them and crucify them like Bhutto. This is the typical tradition of the Punjabi elite". Hussain said that factionalism in the Muslim League was done by the British and under the same policy, the military generals belonging to Punjab loyal to the British do factionalism in every political party and minus one, minus two and minus three. Earlier, the PTI used to openly support the minus one policy, now the PTI chief is also talking about being minus one.

The MQM Chief said in the past the military generals of Punjab, loyal to the British Empire, beheaded the freedom fighters fighting for the independence of the subcontinent and received title of "Sir" from the British. "The imperialist powers have given the same license to the Punjabi elite even today. To target the Balochs, Sindhis, Mohajirs and Pashtuns who are fighting for their rights, to kill them out of court, to force them to disappear, while the Taliban leader Ehsanullah Ehsan, who brutally massacred thousands of innocent civilians, is portrayed as a poet and writer on state TV," the MQM chief said.

Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was given sheltered in a fortified house near Kakul Military Academy. A few days ago, MQM worker Asif Pasha was brutally martyred and his mutilated body was dumped. Likewise, the mutilated body of the leader of Jiye Sindh Niaz Lashari was also dumped in Karachi. He said: "The army has been overthrowing the people's governments and now the people want to take action against these state atrocities and to stop this oppression." Addressing the people of Punjab in particular, he said that the people of Punjab, too, should raise their voice against the cruel measures of the army. "Any of the departments interfered by the army in Pakistan was destroyed; they destroyed Pakistan Steel Mills, K-Electric and they destroyed national flag carrier airline, PIA. Today, the whole world has imposed sanctions on PIA in their respective countries. Now the army is roaming all over Pakistan, now they will destroy the whole country," he added.

Addressing the young students especially the Millennial, the MQM chief said that the distorted history of the Freedom Movement and Pakistan Movement should never be read. "In past, researchers had to travel far, to the library to know the historical facts, dozens of books had to be searched and researched but the new generation is lucky that whole world due to information technology has become a global village and they can get information from all over the world under their finger tips on cells or laptops," he said.

He concluded his lecture with slogans "Long Live Free Balochistan" and "Long Live Sindhu Desh." (ANI)