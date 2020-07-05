Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anti-racism groups in Paris call out coloniser street names

Sunday's protest wrapped up peacefully. Activist Ismael El Hajri said the goal of the event was to “avenge the insult” of colonization, and replace street names with “heroes of fights for immigration and low-income neighbourhoods, people who stood up against colonization." While statues have fallen across the US and in some other European countries amid the global anti-racism movement following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, the response to such monuments in France so far has been more muted.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2020 22:35 IST
Anti-racism groups in Paris call out coloniser street names

Paris police blocked anti-racism groups from leading a “de-colonial tour” of Paris on Sunday to call attention to monuments and streets honouring historical figures tied to the slave trade or colonial-era abuses. Instead, the protesters marched around a monument in front of the French capital's Museum of Immigration, waving signs with proposed new street names and symbolically “renaming” them with each circle.

A Paris police official said the organizers failed to declare their march route properly and so were held in place. The city has seen several protests in recent weeks against police brutality, racial injustice or economic injustice, and some have erupted in tensions. Sunday's protest wrapped up peacefully.

Activist Ismael El Hajri said the goal of the event was to “avenge the insult” of colonization, and replace street names with “heroes of fights for immigration and low-income neighbourhoods, people who stood up against colonization." While statues have fallen across the US and in some other European countries amid the global anti-racism movement following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, the response to such monuments in France so far has been more muted. Scattered statues have been covered with graffiti, but French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that authorities will not remove any controversial monuments, as has happened in other countries.

“The most dominant and imposing racism is not visible, noisy and violent. Police violence is the end of the chain ... before that, there is a bunch of work done through school, televisions, street names, building names” to perpetuate racist views, said Franco Lollia of the Anti-Negrophobia Brigade. “That's why we're here.” The event was organized by a group representing low-income neighbourhoods in French suburbs that are home to large communities who trace their origins to former colonies. Black rights activists and migrants' rights activists also joined. They carried homemade street signs they had hoped to post on top of existing signs commemorating colonizers — notably honoring minorities killed by French police.

“We've closed our eyes for too long,” said Loriane Lamer, a 20-year-old college student at the Paris protest. “Now, with the George Floyd movement and all, we can no longer close our eyes." The event came the day after vandals defaced a mural in a Paris suburb honouring Floyd and Adama Traore, a French Black man who died in police custody. Organisers held Sunday's event to coincide with the 58th anniversary of Algeria's independence from France after a long and brutal war. Algeria was considered the jewel in France's colonial empire, and marked its independence day Sunday with a special funeral ceremony for 24 resistance fighters decapitated by French forces in the 19th century.

The fighters' skulls were brought back to France as trophies and held in a Paris museum for decades until their return to Algiers on Friday..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's love for 'meat grilling' is older than CLOY behind-the-scenes

When Taehyung made everyone move 'to sit with Jungkook'

Animal Kingdom Season 5 to resume filming soon, cast revealed, what latest we know

Apple AirPods 3: Summing up the latest leaks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Big events can be held while adhering to COVID-19 protocol: Adityanath at 'Van Mahotsav'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said big events can be held while adhering to the protocol pertaining to COVID-19 and the Van Mahotsav will be a witness to this. Pre-COVID, during COVID and post-COVID are three catego...

India puts back Taj Mahal reopening citing COVID-19 risks

India has withdrawn a planned reopening of the Taj Mahal, citing the risk of new coronavirus infections spreading in the northern city of Agra from visitors flocking to see the 17th century monument to love. Local authorities issued a new a...

COVID-19: Thiruvananthapuram 'sitting on volcano' as untraceable cases rising, says Kerala Minister

Thiruvananthapuram district is sitting on a volcano as a number of untraceable cases linked to COVID-19 disease are rising, said Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday. On being asked about the possibilities of community spread i...

Cop tests COVID-19 positive in UP's Ballia

A police sub-inspector posted in Uttar Pradeshs Ballia district has tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on SundayAdditional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said the sub-inspectors test report came back positive on Sunday an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020