Russia and China veto cross-border aid to Syria's northwest

Russia and China vetoed a UN resolution that would maintain two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Syria's mainly rebel-held northwest for a year, which the United Nations says is crucial to save millions of lives. Russia immediately circulated a resolution that would authorize the delivery of aid through a single crossing point from Turkey for six months.

The defeated resolution, drafted by Germany and Belgium, had dropped their original call for the re-opening of an Iraqi crossing to the northeast to deliver medical supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic. In May, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said: "Do not waste your time on efforts to reopen the closed cross-border points." Russia, which is Syria's closest ally, has argued that aid should be delivered from within Syria across conflict-lines. But UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock has insisted that the two crossings from Turkey to the northwest remain "a lifeline for millions of civilians whom the U.N. cannot reach by other means." The draft resolution, which the 15 council members voted on on Tuesday by email because of the COVID-19 pandemic, would have extended the mandate for the two border crossings from Turkey to the northwest — Bab al-Salam and Bab al-Hawa — for a year.

The Russian-drafted resolution would only authorize cross-border deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.