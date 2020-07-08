Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cinemas miss out on upgrades as Russia diverts funds in COVID-19 battle

"Funds amounting to 1.17 billion roubles from the 'Culture' national project for 2020 were transferred to the (government's) reserve fund," the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Culture Minister Olga Yarilova as saying on Wednesday. She said 200 cinemas were to have been modernised this year but only 60 of the development plans would go ahead under the scheme, and plans to digitise materials from the state film fund would also be affected.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-07-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 21:30 IST
Cinemas miss out on upgrades as Russia diverts funds in COVID-19 battle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

About 140 cinemas in Russia will miss out on scheduled modernisations after the government moved nearly 1.2 billion roubles ($16.5 million) earmarked for culture spending this year to its reserve fund as it tackles COVID-19.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced the government to adjust spending goals in 13 key areas, known as the national projects, first announced by President Vladimir Putin during his bid for re-election in 2018. The projects are intended to spur economic growth. "Funds amounting to 1.17 billion roubles from the 'Culture' national project for 2020 were transferred to the (government's) reserve fund," the TASS news agency quoted Deputy Culture Minister Olga Yarilova as saying on Wednesday.

She said 200 cinemas were to have been modernised this year but only 60 of the development plans would go ahead under the scheme, and plans to digitise materials from the state film fund would also be affected. The plan had been by 2024 to equip 1,200 cinemas with professional equipment in settlements with up to 500,000 inhabitants.

Artem Ryzhkov, programme director of a short film festival in Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad, described the move as very sad, saying a modern cinema can transform a city. "It is a great programme," he said. "I really hope this is temporary and that next year everything will come back."

Under the original spending plan, Russia had intended to spend 113.5 billion roubles on culture between 2019 and 2024. The government's reserve fund is separate from its National Wealth Fund and is used for emergency spending needs.

($1 = 71.0700 roubles)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Australian scientists discover underwater Aboriginal sites; Inflammation key to severe COVID-19 in high-risk groups and more

Midnight Gospel Season 2 will focus on birth, death, rebirth, transfiguration, deep cosmic journey

Why Investors in Russian bonds relaxed about extended Putin rule?

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

India may see 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases a day by winter 2021 if no vaccine or drug treatment: MIT study

India may record about 2.87 lakh coronavirus cases per day by the end of winter 2021 in the absence of a COVID-19 vaccine or drug intervention, according to a modelling study by the MIT, but noted the projections should be interpreted as in...

Indians have done their best to respond to China's 'incredibly aggressive actions': Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that Indians have done their best to respond to Chinas incredibly aggressive actions, asserting that Beijing has a pattern of instigating territorial disputes and the world shouldnt allow ...

Goa: Cop detains four tribals, opposition seeks action

A video clip of a Goa police inspector taking into custody four tribals trying to address a press conference against the proposed IIT campus in Sattari taluka on Wednesday has caused an outrage, with Opposition parties demanding action agai...

UPDATE 1-Serbian president appeals to protesters after dozens hurt in Belgrade clashes

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic called on protesters on Wednesday to stop attending anti-government rallies to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, warning there were no beds left in hospitals, after dozens of demonstrators and polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020