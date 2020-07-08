Militants kill local politician from Modi's party in Indian Kashmir
The militants fired at Waseem Bari, a former district chief of the BJP, and his father and brother while they were in their shop in Bandipora district in north Kashmir, police said. Militants have vowed to fight the change. All 10 security guards of the BJP leader were arrested after the attack, said Kashmir Police Chief, Vijay Kumar.Reuters | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2020 23:47 IST
Suspected militants shot dead a local leader of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the restive territory of Kashmir on Wednesday, police said, an attack that could increase tensions in the region. The militants fired at Waseem Bari, a former district chief of the BJP, and his father and brother while they were in their shop in Bandipora district in north Kashmir, police said. All three died in hospital later.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government last year revoked Muslim majority Kashmir's special autonomy in order to cement its grip over a region that has faced years of militancy and unrest. Militants have vowed to fight the change.
All 10 security guards of the BJP leader were arrested after the attack, said Kashmir Police Chief, Vijay Kumar.
