PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 9

Headlines UK sets aside £50bn extra for public services during pandemic https://on.ft.com/2DplyUf Amigo calls back Glen Crawford as chief executive https://on.ft.com/3eg04FY Metro Bank appoints Robert Sharpe as new chairman https://on.ft.com/31Y8yiz Overview British government has authorised almost 50 billion pounds ($63.11 billion) in additional spending on public services due to coronavirus crisis, including 15 billion pounds for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers.

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

British government has authorised almost 50 billion pounds ($63.11 billion) in additional spending on public services due to coronavirus crisis, including 15 billion pounds for personal protective equipment (PPE) for health workers. British lender Amigo has reappointed its former chief executive Glen Crawford after a heated fight between the guarantor lender's founder and board of directors.

British lender Metro Bank on Wednesday named industry veteran Robert Sharpe as its new chairman, after co-founder Vernon Hill resigned in the wake of a reporting scandal last year. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

