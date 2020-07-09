Left Menu
Development News Edition

Texas executes inmate convicted of killing elderly man -Department of corrections

He made no last statement, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Wardlow's lawyers sought unsuccessfully to halt the execution, arguing that since he was 18 at the time of the crime, he was not fully capable of understanding his actions and thus should not face the death penalty. Texas has executed more prisoners than any other state since the U.S Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 06:33 IST
Texas executes inmate convicted of killing elderly man -Department of corrections

A Texas inmate who was convicted of fatally shooting an elderly man at his home as he robbed him of his truck nearly three decades ago was executed by the state on Wednesday.

Billy Joe Wardlow, 45, was pronounced dead at 6:52 p.m. CDT (2352 GMT) after a lethal injection at the state's execution chamber in Huntsville for the murder of Carl Cole, 82, in 1993. He made no last statement, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Wardlow's lawyers sought unsuccessfully to halt the execution, arguing that since he was 18 at the time of the crime, he was not fully capable of understanding his actions and thus should not face the death penalty. Texas has executed more prisoners than any other state since the U.S Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976. Wardlow was the third inmate in Texas and the seventh in the United States to be executed in 2020.

Prosecutors accused Wardlow and his girlfriend Tonya Fulfer of going to Cole's house in Cason, a rural town in northeast Texas, on June 14, 1993. After Wardlow shot Cole once in the head during a struggle, the couple fled with Cole's Chevrolet pickup truck, court records showed. The pair planned to use the truck to drive to Montana, but traded in the truck for a 1987 Ford Mustang convertible at a Nebraska car dealership the next day.

They were arrested a day later in South Dakota. Authorities found a pistol in the Mustang that matched the weapon used in the murder, court documents showed. Wardlow was found guilty of capital murder in 1995 and sentenced to death. Fulfer received 10 years' probation, according to local media.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Why series lovers believe Tatiana & Alicia have a secret link

Brazil's Bolsonaro vetoes plans to offer COVID-19 support to indigenous people

WHO confirms "emerging evidence" of airborne transmission of COVID-19

Coca-Cola India partners CSC to list products on Grameen e-Store

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP demands Telangana govt to act against hospitals fleecing COVID-19 patients

BJP has demanded the Telangana government to take immediate decisive punitive action on few corporate hospitals for allegedly fleecing COVID-19 patients in the guise of treatment. Telangana State Government should immediately take decisive ...

Time is running out for Libya, UN chief warns Security Council

With battle lines shifting, foreign interference growing, thousands fleeing their homes and COVID-19 cases on the rise, time is running out for bringing a peaceful end to the conflict in Libya, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says.Briefin...

Mexico posts new case record to overtake Spain; official says virus 'slowing'

Mexico on Wednesday posted a fresh record for new coronavirus cases reported on a single day, with 6,995 infections, overtaking Spain to register the worlds eighth highest case count, according to a Reuters tally.Despite the soaring figures...

Cubs officially release veteran RHP Morrow

The Chicago Cubs officially released right-hander Brandon Morrow, a move that was expected after the relief pitcher underwent a minor nerve procedure. Morrow was signed by the Cubs to a minor league contract this past offseason after pitchi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020