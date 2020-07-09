Left Menu
Development News Edition

US imposes sanctions on 3 Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang

Their family members may also be subject to these restrictions, he said. "These designations and visa restrictions complement the US Department of the Treasury’s announcement today that it is designating the XPSB, as well as four current or former officials of the People’s Republic of China – Chen Quanguo; Zhu Hailun; Wang Mingshan; and Huo Liujun – for their roles in serious human rights abuse,” Pompeo said.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-07-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 09-07-2020 22:42 IST
US imposes sanctions on 3 Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on three senior officials of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for alleged human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other ethnic minority groups in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang province. The three officials are Chen Quanguo, CCP Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (XUAR); Zhu Hailun, Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Political and Legal Committee (XPLC); and Wang Mingshan, the current Party Secretary of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB).

As a result, they and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into the United States. "The United States is taking action today against the horrific and systematic abuses in Xinjiang and calls on all nations who share our concerns about the CCP's attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms to join us in condemning this behaviour," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

In a separate statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world. Announcing the sanctions, Pompeo also placed additional visa restrictions on other CCP officials believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, the unjust detention or abuse of Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang. Their family members may also be subject to these restrictions, he said.

"These designations and visa restrictions complement the US Department of the Treasury's announcement today that it is designating the XPSB, as well as four current or former officials of the People's Republic of China – Chen Quanguo; Zhu Hailun; Wang Mingshan; and Huo Liujun – for their roles in serious human rights abuse," Pompeo said. Before ramping up the CCP's campaign of repression in Xinjiang, Chen oversaw extensive abuses in Tibetan areas, using many of the same horrific practices and policies CCP officials currently employ in Xinjiang, Pompeo said.

In recent years, China has faced severe criticism from western countries over persistent reports of mass detention of Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Man plotting Pride attack in UK jailed for at least 25 years

A man who plotted to attack last years gay Pride parade in London in a knife and gun rampage has been jailed for at least 25 years. Mohiussunnath Chowdhury, 29, who aspired to hit other London tourist destinations, unwittingly revealed his ...

Netanyahu pledges more welfare spending as COVID forces new shutdowns

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a new welfare package on Thursday for Israelis who have lost livelihoods due to the coronavirus crisis, saying the measures would provide an economic safety net for the coming year. A surge in con...

UP govt imposes lockdown from Friday night to Monday morning

The Uttar Pradesh government has imposed a lockdown in the state from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday, except for essential and some other services. The curbs have been imposed in the state to check the spread of COVID-19 and other comm...

ICMR plans pan-India sero-survey to determine exposure of population to coronavirus

The ICMR on Thursday said a nationwide sero-survey to determine the exposure of the novel coronavirus among the population will be carried out as a follow-up to a similar study conducted in May, the results of which are yet to be released. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020