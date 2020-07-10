Afghan Air Force plane crashes in Baghlan due to technical glitch while training
An Afghan Air Force plane on Friday morning (local time) crashed in Dushi district of Baghlan province in north Afghanistan due to a technical glitch during a training mission.
The Ministry of National Defence said in a press release cited by Tolo News that the pilot of the E-29 aircraft was not harmed in the incident.
The Ministry is investigating the incident the release further said. (ANI)
