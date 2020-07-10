Left Menu
Development News Edition

US sanctions senior Chinese officials over repression of minorities in restive Xinjiang

The US has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on three senior Chinese officials, including the regional boss of the ruling communist party, for alleged human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-07-2020 14:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2020 14:42 IST
US sanctions senior Chinese officials over repression of minorities in restive Xinjiang
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US has imposed sanctions and visa restrictions on three senior Chinese officials, including the regional boss of the ruling communist party, for alleged human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in the restive Muslim-majority Xinjiang province. China is accused of mass detentions, religious persecution and forced sterilisation of Uyghurs and others in the resource-rich northwestern province.

Authorities there are thought to have detained about a million people in re-education camps in recent years for "vocational training" to counter radicalism and separatism in Xinjiang. The three senior officials named by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement were: Chen Quanguo, the communist party secretary of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and a member of the powerful Politburo; Zhu Hailun, party secretary of the Xinjiang political and legal committee; and Wang Mingshan, party secretary of the Xinjiang public security bureau. Chen is the highest-ranking Chinese official ever to be hit by US sanctions. He is said to be the architect of China's harsh policies against minorities, and was previously in charge in Tibet.

Former security official in Xinjiang, Huo Liujun has also been named in the list. As a result of the US move, they and their immediate family members are ineligible for entry into America. It is now a crime in the US to conduct financial transactions with all of them, and they will have their US-based assets frozen.

"The United States is taking action today against the horrific and systematic abuses in Xinjiang and calls on all nations who share our concerns about the CCP's attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms to join us in condemning this behaviour," Pompeo said. In a separate statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the US is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world.

"The United States will not stand idly by as the CCP carries out human rights abuses targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and members of other minority groups in Xinjiang, to include forced labour, arbitrary mass detention, and forced population control, and attempts to erase their culture and Muslim faith," Pompeo said. Before ramping up the CCP's campaign of repression in Xinjiang, Chen oversaw extensive abuses in Tibetan areas, using many of the same horrific practices and policies CCP officials currently employ in Xinjiang, the top American diplomat said.

In recent years, China has faced severe criticism from western countries over persistent reports of mass detention of Uyghurs and other minorities in Xinjiang. Tensions between the US and China are already high over the coronavirus pandemic and China's decision to introduce a controversial national security law in Hong Kong that has faced significant criticism from the West.

TRENDING

Alok Kumar Gupta to head ONGC Videsh Ltd

Whirlpool of India CFO Yatin Malhotra resigns

Will Prison Break Season 6 take viewers to beginning? Know more on it & other updates

Science News Roundup: Singapore scientists seek power from darkness; Scientists warn of potential wave of COVID-linked brain damage and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Anderson first bowler who could bowl 'reverse' reverse swing: Tendulkar

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar believes James Anderson is the only bowler who could bowl a reverse outswinger with a wrist position of a conventional inswinger. Tendulkar has termed that reverse reverse swing.Speaking to West Indies...

US bans PIA operations over dubious licences issue: Report

The US has imposed a ban on Pakistan International Airlines flights for at least six months, citing dubious pilots licenses, according to a media report on Friday. On Tuesday, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency EASA ordered its 32 me...

EU's Michel lays out please-all recovery plan ahead of tense summit

European Council President Charles Michel on Friday offered concessions to countries across the EU in a plan for the EUs long-term budget and economic recovery plan, hoping to bridge differences between national leaders when they meet next ...

Goods train derails in Visakhapatnam

Four wagons of a goods train derailed opposite Naval Dock Yard gate in Visakhapatnam on Friday.According to a railway official, no injuries were reported.More details are awaited. ANI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020